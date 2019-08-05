DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Fussball- und Leichtathletik-Verband Westfalen (FLVW) and sporttotal agree long-term cooperation

|
Cologne, August 5, 2019. Fußball- und Leichtathletik-Verband Westfalen (football and athletics association Westphalia; FLVW) and sporttotal.tv gmbh, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG, have entered into an extensive partnership for the medialisation and enhancing of amateur football's visibility. The contract is to run initially until June 30, 2027. Both parties are therefore continuing their successfully tested cooperation in the long term. Over a two-year pilot phase, the first 180 degree camera systems have already been installed in the venues in close consultation with the clubs of Westfalia's first league, FLVW's highest division. FLVW comprises 2,201 clubs with 946,502 members and 17,309 teams. Measured in terms of its members, FLVW is the second largest regional association within the German Football Association (DFB). sporttotal is therefore already cooperating with 20 of 21 regional associations. Across Germany, sporttotal is equipping amateur clubs, starting with the fourth league downwards, with special video technology which allows football games to be broadcast in a high quality and fully automatically live on the sporttotal online portal. sporttotal currently has 560 cameras installed in Germany and has broadcast more than 9,800 games The use of the offering is free, and sporttotal refinances itself via advertising.
More coverage and visibility for amateur sport
Manfred Schnieders, Vice President of amateur football in FLVW: "The broadcasting technology was compelling. The fantastic performance of our amateur clubs are receiving even more attention thanks to sporttotal." Caroline Päffgen, Director of sporttotal.tv gmbh: "The cooperation with FLVW offers sportsmen and women, as well as the fans, a steadily growing stage, which enables the coverage and visibility of the club's to be enhanced further."
sporttotal also used in other kinds of sports
sporttotal has meanwhile consistently extended its offering to cover other kinds of sports as well: sporttotal streams the women's and men's 1st and 2nd Volleyball-Bundesliga, for instance. All 24 Volleyball-Bundesliga clubs have been equipped with the fully automated sporttotal camera technology for this purpose. In addition, the sporttotal is also deployed in field hockey, futsal, American football, ice hockey and in basketball.
About SPORTTOTAL AG:
SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities (DIGITAL), in the high-margin national and international project business (VENUES), as well as in the live events business (LIVE). The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips amateur football clubs with special video technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on "sporttotal". SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.
