DGAP-News: Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros

DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous

Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros



27.06.2022 / 18:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstr. 172

81677 Munich

Germany

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros

- Issue volume of 300 million euros

- High oversubscription despite challenging capital market environment

- Pricing at the lower end of the marketing range

- Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate financing and for strategic expansion projects

- ESG link emphasizes sustainable corporate strategy



Munich, Germany, June 27, 2022 Siltronic has successfully issued its first ESG-linked promissory loan. The Group was able to secure 300 million at favorable terms in a challenging capital market environment. The proceeds will be used for general corporate financing and for strategic growth investments. The interest rate on the promissory loan is linked to a sustainability KPI for Siltronic. This strengthens the company's growth strategy on the basis of sustainable and responsible action.

"Siltronic is committed to technological progress and economic growth in harmony with environmentally and socially responsible action. With the ESG-linked promissory note loan, we emphasize this sustainability aspect also in financing our investments," said Rainer Irle, CFO of Siltronic AG. "The successful placement at attractive conditions reflects the confidence investors have in our business and confirms us on our sustainability course."

In a challenging capital market environment, Siltronic secured very favorable pricing conditions, all at the lower end of the marketing range. The highly oversubscribed order book allowed an issue volume of 300 million. A total of almost 60 investors participated in the promissory note loan that is linked to a sustainability component.

The transaction will take place in six tranches with terms of five, seven and ten years, each with fixed and variable interest rates. The interest rate depends on the Sustainalytics Management Score of Siltronic AG.

The emission was arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank AG.

Contact:

Dr. Rupert Krautbauer

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic AG is one of the world's leading producers of hyperpure silicon wafers and has been a partner to many major semiconductor manufacturers for decades.

Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the USA.

Silicon wafers are the foundation of the modern semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all electronic applications - from computers and smartphones to electric cars and wind turbines. The international company is highly customer-oriented and focused on quality, precision, innovation and growth. Siltronic AG employs around 4,100 people in 10 countries and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices.