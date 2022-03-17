|
DGAP-News: Shareholders at BB Biotech AG's AGM vote in favor of all proposals, approve the dividend of CHF 3.85 per share and elect two new board members
Media release of March 17, 2022
Shareholders at BB Biotech AG's AGM vote in favor of all proposals, approve the dividend of CHF 3.85 per share and elect two new board members
All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by BB Biotech AG's shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held today.
Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 3.85 gross per share. Payment will be made on March 23, 2022, the record date is March 22, 2022 and the ex-dividend date is March 21, 2022.
Shareholders re-elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker (Chairman), Dr. Clive Meanwell, Prof. Dr. Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen and Dr. Thomas von Planta for another one-year term of office. The Board of Directors of BB Biotech has decided to find a replacement for Dr. Susan Galbraith who left the Board in 2021 and to expand its body by one member. This enlargement was driven by the increasing complexity of the biotech environment and the rising expectations of investors with respect to sustainability and corporate governance. The increased number of members will allow the Board to establish a special Sustainability & Governance Committee. BB Biotech is extremely happy to have found two highly qualified personalities to join its Board of Directors: the shareholders elected Dr. Pearl Huang and Laura Hamill as new members for a one-year term of office.
Dr. Pearl Huang studied life sciences at MIT as an undergraduate and earned a doctorate in Molecular Biology from Princeton University. She has spent over 30 years in the pharma and biotech industries, and to date, has contributed to the development of eight medicines that are used by patients every day. Most recently, Dr. Huang served as the CEO of Cygnal Therapeutics, in Boston. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Waters Corporation, KSQ Therapeutics Inc., MIT Corporation and an Advisory Partner of Flagship Pioneering.
Ms. Laura Hamill brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharma industry. She served most recently as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Operations at Gilead Sciences Inc. Prior to Gilead, she worked at Amgen Inc. in a number of executive leadership roles in the United States and internationally for almost 20 years. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors of AnaptysBio Inc., Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., Pardes Biosciences Inc. and Unchained Labs Inc. Ms. Hamill started her career at Hoffmann-La Roche with both sales and brand management roles over an eight year period. She holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Arizona.
Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: «The Board of Directors of BB Biotech AG looks forward to working with Dr. Pearl Huang and Laura Hamill, who will contribute their in-depth experience and international network. We are also happy to fill the Board seat which Dr. Susan Galbraith had to give up due to her promotion at AstraZeneca in 2021. We thank Dr. Susan Galbraith for her exceptional commitment and dedication and wish her all the best in her new endeavors.»
