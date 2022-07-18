|
18.07.2022 23:28:59
DGAP-News: Sebastien Haller is absent for an indefinite period due to illness
|
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund.
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
18.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1400485
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1400485 18.07.2022
Werbung