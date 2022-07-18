Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
18.07.2022 23:28:59

DGAP-News: Sebastien Haller is absent for an indefinite period due to illness

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
18.07.2022 / 23:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund.

The player complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning. Initial medical examinations revealed the suspicion of a more serious illness, which is not related to training and match operations, and which now necessitate further medical examinations.

Sebastien Haller will be absent for an indefinite period.

Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.

Dortmund, July 18th, 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

18.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1400485

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1400485  18.07.2022 

