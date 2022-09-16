DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Group participation EUROPIPE receives major order for pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Group participation EUROPIPE receives major order for pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico



16.09.2022 / 12:37 CET/CEST

At the end of August, EUROPIPE GmbH, a joint venture of Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH and Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke, received an order from TC Energy (TCE) to supply the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

In partnership with the Mexican state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), TCE is building a new offshore gas pipeline to secure the power supply in southeastern Mexico. The 715 km deepwater pipeline is a $4.5 billion investment to supply energy to millions of Mexicans.

Around half of the very demanding 36" (DN 914 mm) thick-wall pipeline pipes will be supplied by

EUROPIPE Mülheim. The order includes the supply of 265,000 tons of pipe (365 km) including anti-corrosion coating.

The Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which is scheduled to come on stream in mid-2025, will run from Tuxpan (state of Veracruz) through the Gulf of Mexico to Coatzacoalcos (state of Veracruz) and Dos Bocas (state of Tabasco) and will transport around 37 million cubic meters of Natural Gas per day.

The raw material for the pipe production is provided by EUROPIPE's shareholders, the Salzgitter Group and AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke. EUROPIPE subsidiary MÜLHEIM PIPECOATINGS GmbH is responsible for the external coating and internal lining of the pipes.

