DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND announces a recommended cash tender offer to the shareholders of Haldex

SAF-HOLLAND announces a recommended cash tender offer to the shareholders of Haldex



08.06.2022 / 07:17

The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

8 June 2022



SAF-HOLLAND announces a recommended cash tender offer

to the shareholders of Haldex



SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND") today announces an offer to all shareholders of Haldex AB (publ) ("Haldex) (the "Offer"). The Haldex shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. SAF-HOLLAND offers SEK 66 in cash per share in Haldex. This is the best and final Offer price and it will not be increased.

- The Board of Directors of Haldex unanimously recommends that the shareholders of Haldex accept the Offer. The recommendation is supported by a fairness opinion provided by Lenner & Partners Corporate Finance AB ("Lenner & Partners").

- SAF-HOLLAND has already acquired 14.1% of the outstanding shares in Haldex of which 9.2% of the outstanding shares have been acquired from Knorr-Bremse AG.

- In addition, Athanase Industrial Partners, Fjärde AP-fonden, Afa Försäkring, and Nordea Asset Management, holding in total approximately 22.5% of the outstanding shares in Haldex, have entered into irrevocable undertakings to accept the Offer subject to certain conditions.

- The acceptance period is expected to commence around 4 July 2022 and end around 16 August 2022. Settlement is expected to begin around 24 August 2022.



Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND, said: "The proposed combination of SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex has a compelling strategic rationale and would bring together substantial know-how in the commercial vehicle sector. Both companies have an outstanding fit and have known each other for years through strategic collaborations. Together, we would be even better positioned to advance profitable growth and drive the sector transformation through the development of solutions for electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving."

"With their highly complementary businesses, SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex can form a combined global champion for chassis-related commercial vehicle systems, offering a majority of key components from a single source. Furthermore, customers would benefit from an enhanced one-stop shop solution throughout the entire product life cycle from initial consultation and configuration to delivery and maintenance. Together we would have the unique ability to offer integrated mechatronic systems and smart solutions for suspensions, axle systems and electronic braking system modules. The combined company would also be able to leverage top 3 market positions across key products and regions and create an aftermarket powerhouse with increased scale, resilience and profitability."



Background to and rationale for the Offer

SAF-HOLLAND is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses with sales of approximately EUR 1,247 million in 2021. The product range consists in particular of axle and suspension systems for trailers, fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalisation and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. SAF-HOLLAND is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany and runs 22 production sites on six continents.

Haldex is a leading manufacturer of brake systems such as Air Disc Brakes (ADB) and Automatic Brake Adjusters (ABA) as well as air suspensions for heavy trucks, buses and trailers that enhance the safety, dynamics and durability of these vehicles. Haldexs customers are large manufacturers of trucks, buses and trailers in North America, Europe and Asia. On the aftermarket Haldex offers spare parts and services to distributors, workshops and large logistics companies. In 2021, sales amounted to SEK 4,612 million (EUR 455 million).

Combining SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex will create value for customers, employees and shareholders of SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex. Both groups have been cooperating in research & development (R&D) and on various products for more than 15 years. The combined activities will establish a major system supplier globally, with a highly complementary regional presence and product portfolio. The combined group would hold global top 3 positions across key products with potential to unlock additional sales and earnings.

In addition, the transaction will form the first system supplier globally to provide customers with integrated solutions for Air Disc Brakes, Electrical Vehicles (EV) and complete wheel ends from a single source, helping customers to reduce the scope of supply chains and the dependence on external suppliers. Customers will furthermore benefit from simplified configuration, e.g. through pre-integrated systems, service and maintenance from a single source, as well as cost advantages. Through combining the respective companies regional sales networks, the combined group is expected to also benefit from increased cross selling opportunities leading to increased sales. SAF-HOLLAND recognizes the strong Haldex brand with its long-established industry reputation and intends to maintain it as a key brand of the combined group.

The increased scale will further enhance resilience against supply chain issues and further improve penetration of the global aftermarket businesses. With around 12,000 aftermarket and service stations, SAF-HOLLAND features a unique worldwide distribution network for spare parts already. Following the combination of the aftermarket activities of both companies, the combined group will form a powerhouse in the highly attractive and low-cyclical aftermarket business.

Long-term, the combined product portfolio would be very well positioned to advance the digitalisation of trailers and trucks. The combined group will be able to drive the industry transformation and address megatrends such as electrification, digitalisation, and automated driving via smart solution systems. This includes integrated mechatronic offerings and new technologies like E-axles with intelligent brake recuperation and automated driving programs. Significant customer benefits include the harmonization and integration of mechatronics and axles / suspensions, predictive maintenance functions as well as the combination of telematics and trailer EBS. Together, the companies can unlock this additional growth potential by combining their know-how and further extending their R&D capabilities.

SAF-HOLLAND highly values the strength of the Haldex brand and competence of the Haldex management and employees, and intends to continue to safeguard the excellent relationship that Haldex has to its employees. It is the current intention of SAF-HOLLAND to retain the operations of Haldex intact, without significant changes to Haldexs or SAF-HOLLANDs employees and management or to the existing organization and operations of Haldex or SAF-HOLLAND, including the terms of employment and locations of the business. Any specific initiatives to be implemented pursuant to the integration will be determined following completion of a detailed review of the combined business of SAF-HOLLAND and Haldex in the period following the completion of the Offer. Before completion of the Offer, it is too early to say which initiatives will be taken and the impact these would have.



SAF-HOLLAND expects that the combination will unlock significant synergy potential of more than EUR 10 million p.a. on a run-rate basis. The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive from year 1 post closing.



The Offer

SAF-HOLLAND offers SEK 66 in cash per Haldex share.[1] This is the best and final Offer price and it will not be increased.

The total Offer value for all outstanding shares in Haldex amounts to approximately SEK 3,209 million.[2]

No commission will be charged in connection with the Offer.



Recommendation from the Board of Directors of Haldex

The Board of Directors of Haldex unanimously[3] recommends that the shareholders of Haldex accept the Offer. The Board of Directors of Haldex has received a fairness opinion from Lenner & Partners concluding that, in their opinion and subject to the qualifications and assumptions set out therein, the price in the Offer is fair from a financial point of view to the shareholders of Haldex.



SAF-HOLLANDs shareholding in Haldex

As of the date of the announcement of the Offer, SAF-HOLLAND has acquired 6,875,039 shares in Haldex (representing 14.1% of the outstanding shares in Haldex). The shares have been acquired in the six-month period prior to announcement of the Offer at prices not exceeding the price in the Offer (the "Existing SAF-HOLLAND Stake"). 9.2% of the outstanding shares have been acquired from Knorr-Bremse AG. Under the terms of the acquisition of shares from Knorr-Bremse AG, which is expected to be completed on 31 July 2022, the following applies. If a third party announces a takeover bid for Haldex within six months from 31 July 2022 and SAF-HOLLAND sells its acquired shares at a higher price in that takeover bid or otherwise sells its shares to that bidder within six months from settlement of that takeover bid, then SAF-HOLLAND must pay Knorr-Bremse AG an additional purchase price per acquired share corresponding to the difference between the higher price and the price (SEK 66) that Knorr-Bremse AG originally received. In such event, in accordance with the Swedish Takeover Rules, those shareholders who have sold their shares to SAF-HOLLAND by accepting the Offer will also get a corresponding additional payment per share sold.

In addition, Athanase Industrial Partners (2,690,292 shares, 5.5% of the outstanding shares), Fjärde AP-fonden (3,105,224 shares, 6.4% of the outstanding shares), Afa Försäkring (3,281,834 shares, 6.7% of the outstanding shares), and Nordea Asset Management (1,856,493 shares, 3.8% of the outstanding shares), have undertaken to accept the Offer (the "Irrevocable Undertakings"). A total of 10,933,843 shares in Haldex, corresponding to 22.5% of the outstanding shares, are thus subject to the Irrevocable Undertakings. The Irrevocable Undertakings will terminate if (i) prior to the end of the initial acceptance period for the Offer, a competing public offer for all outstanding Haldex shares is announced at an offer price exceeding SEK 66 per share or (ii) the Offer is not declared unconditional on or before 30 September 2022.

Apart from the Existing SAF-HOLLAND Stake and the Irrevocable Undertakings, SAF-HOLLAND does not currently hold or control any shares in Haldex or other financial instruments which give SAF-HOLLAND a financial exposure equivalent to a shareholding in Haldex. Apart from the Existing SAF-HOLLAND Stake and the Irrevocable Undertakings, SAF-HOLLAND has not acquired or entered into any agreements on the acquisition of any shares in Haldex during the last six months prior to the announcement of the Offer.

SAF-HOLLAND may acquire, or enter into agreements to acquire, shares in Haldex (or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares) outside the Offer, but in any event, at a price per share not more than the price in the Offer. Any purchases made or agreed will be in accordance with Swedish law and the Swedish Takeover Rules and will be disclosed in accordance with applicable rules.



Conditions to the Offer

Completion of the Offer is conditional upon:

1. the Offer being accepted to such an extent that SAF-HOLLAND becomes the owner of shares representing more than 90% of the outstanding shares in Haldex on a fully diluted basis;

2. no other party announcing an offer to acquire shares in Haldex on terms that are more favorable to the shareholders of Haldex than the Offer;

3. with respect to the Offer and the acquisition of Haldex, receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and decisions, including from competition authorities, in each case on terms which, in SAF-HOLLANDs opinion, are acceptable;

4. neither the Offer nor the acquisition of Haldex being rendered wholly or partially impossible or significantly impeded as a result of legislation or other regulation, any decision of a court or public authority, or any similar circumstance;

5. no circumstances having occurred which have a material adverse effect or could reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on Haldexs financial position or operation, including Haldexs sales, results, liquidity, equity ratio, equity or assets;

6. no information made public by Haldex or disclosed by Haldex to SAF-HOLLAND being inaccurate, incomplete or misleading, and Haldex having made public all information which should have been made public; and

7. Haldex not taking any action that is likely to impair the prerequisites for making or completing the Offer.

SAF-HOLLAND reserves the right to withdraw the Offer in the event that it is clear that any of the above conditions is not satisfied or cannot be satisfied. However, with regard to conditions 2-7, the Offer may only be withdrawn where the non-satisfaction of such condition is of material importance to SAF-HOLLANDs acquisition of Haldex or with the permission of the Swedish Takeover Panel.

SAF-HOLLAND reserves the right to waive, in whole or in part, one, several or all of the conditions set out above, including, with respect to condition 1, to complete the Offer at a lower level of acceptance.



Financing

The Offer is not subject to any financing condition. The Offer is fully financed by cash available to SAF-HOLLAND as well as credit facilities secured for the intended transaction. The conditions to drawdown under such credit facilities are customary for facilities of this type. SAF-HOLLAND remains committed to a strong balance sheet and deleveraging post closing of the transaction. Hence, SAF-HOLLAND intends to also raise equity to support deleveraging. The equity component may be raised using existing authorizations, which may include a capital increase without subscription rights, subject to market conditions.



Due diligence

SAF-HOLLAND has, in connection with the preparations for the Offer, conducted a limited due diligence review of confirmatory nature of Haldex. Haldex has advised SAF-HOLLAND that SAF-HOLLAND has not received any inside information in connection with the due diligence review.



SAF-HOLLAND in brief

SAF-HOLLAND is a European stock corporation incorporated under German law, with its registered office in Bessenbach, with address Hauptstraße 26, 63856 Bessenbach, Federal Republic of Germany. The shares in SAF-HOLLAND SE are admitted to trading on the Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000SAFH001 and are part of the SDAX selection index.

The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF (founded in 1881), Holland (established in 1910), V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. For further information on SAF-HOLLAND, please refer to corporate.safholland.com.



Haldex in brief

Haldex is a leading manufacturer of reliable and innovative brake systems and air suspension solutions for heavy trucks, buses and trailers. Haldex was founded in Landskrona in 1887 and has since been notable for innovative research and development work that has created ground-breaking technological vehicle solutions. Development today is focused on safety and the future of electrified, autonomous, and connected heavy vehicles. Haldexs operations are global, with around 2,000 employees spread across 19 countries. In 2021, sales amounted to SEK 4,612 million ( 455 million). For further information on Haldex, please refer to www.haldex.com.



Indicative timetable

The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence around 4 July 2022 and end around 16 August 2022. An offer document regarding the Offer is expected to be made public shortly before the commencement of the acceptance period. Assuming that the Offer is declared unconditional no later than around 18 August 2022, settlement is expected to begin around 24 August 2022.

The transaction requires the approval of merger control authorities. SAF-HOLLAND will file the transaction shortly after its announcement and relevant clearances are expected to be obtained prior to the end of the acceptance period.

SAF-HOLLAND reserves the right to extend the acceptance period for the Offer and to postpone the settlement date.



Compulsory acquisition and delisting

In the event that SAF-HOLLAND, whether in connection with the Offer or otherwise, becomes the owner of shares representing more than 90% of the outstanding shares in Haldex, SAF-HOLLAND intends to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure under the Swedish Companies Act to acquire all remaining shares in Haldex. In connection therewith, SAF-HOLLAND intends to promote a delisting of the Haldex shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Applicable law and disputes

The Offer shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Sweden. The Swedish Takeover Rules, and the Swedish Takeover Panels rulings regarding the interpretation and application of the Takeover Rules, apply in relation to the Offer. In accordance with the Swedish Takeover Act, SAF-HOLLAND has undertaken to Nasdaq Stockholm to comply with the Takeover Rules and to submit to any sanctions imposed by Nasdaq Stockholm upon breach of the Takeover Rules. The courts of Sweden shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute arising out of or in connection with the Offer and the City Court of Stockholm shall be the court of first instance.



Advisers

SAF-HOLLAND has retained J.P. Morgan as financial adviser and Noerr Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB and Vinge as legal advisers.



###



All information on the offer of SAF-HOLLAND to Haldex shareholders is available on the following website: www.safh-offer.com

Further information

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

J.P. Morgan is not responsible to anyone other than SAF-HOLLAND for advice in connection with the Offer.[1] SEK 66 equals EUR 6.30, based on an exchange rate SEK/EUR of 0.09551. Settlement will only be made in SEK. If Haldex pays dividends or makes any other distributions to its shareholders with a record date occurring prior to the settlement of the Offer, or issues new shares (or takes any similar corporate action) resulting in a reduction of the value per share in Haldex prior to the settlement of the Offer, the Offer consideration will be reduced correspondingly. SAF-HOLLAND reserves the right to determine whether this price adjustment mechanism or condition 7 to the completion of the Offer shall be invoked.

[2] Based on 48,625,862 outstanding shares, which is the total number of shares in Haldex reduced by the 11,705 shares which according to Haldex are held in treasury by Haldex. There is only one class of shares in Haldex. Each share carries one vote.

[3] The board member Detlef Borghardt has not participated in the Board's handling of or resolutions in respect of the Offer as a result of his shareholding in SAF-HOLLAND. Furthermore, as a result of Athanase Industrial Partners having undertaken to accept the Offer subject to certain conditions, the board member Stefan Charette has not participated in the Board's resolution in respect of the Board's recommendation.