DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND acquires the British IMS Limited

30.03.2022 / 17:59

Bessenbach, March 30, 2022. SAF-HOLLAND ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has acquired IMS Limited, Shepshed, England, from its existing exclusive distributor IMS Group. The purchase price is in the low single-digit million-euro range. The company will be included in the consolidated financial statements of the SAF-HOLLAND Group from April 2022.

IMS Limited currently employs 19 people. The acquisition strengthens SAF-HOLLAND's market position in the UK and Ireland and aims to further expand its market share in this important region.

"Proximity and direct access to our end customers are the decisive success factors in the transport and logistics industry. The established customer base offers us an ideal starting point to serve the British and Irish market with our entire product portfolio even more comprehensively in the future", Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, explains the reasons for the acquisition.

IMS Limited is a provider of sustainable, efficient, competitive and innovative solutions for the transport industry which distributes the Group's own quality brands SAF-HOLLAND and SAUER Quality Parts, in the UK and Ireland. SAF-HOLLAND has been directly active in the UK with telematics and connectivity solutions through its subsidiary Axscend Ltd. since 2018. The acquisition will enable SAF-HOLLAND to realise synergies through a coherent customer approach with an extensive product portfolio and additionally the expansion of the aftermarket business.

Christoph Guenter, President of the EMEA region, says: "With the acquisition of the British activities of our distribution partner IMS Group, we are securing our business in the British Isles in the long term. By insourcing the sales activities, we are also increasing our share of the value chain. The resulting business potential in the aftermarket business is also important for us."

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 918

ir@safholland.de



About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.



Petra Mueller
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-918
petra.mueller@safholland.de