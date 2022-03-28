DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Honeywell favours GetPAYD

DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rubean AG: Honeywell favours GetPAYD



28.03.2022 / 09:42

Corporate News

RUBEAN AG: Honeywell favours GetPAYD

- Honeywell praises Rubean software as "best-of-breed" solution

- Successful deployment with parcel delivery company in Hungary

- Advertising with successful case study in Hungary

- Around 600 delivery staff with about 50,000 shipments daily



Munich, 28 March 2022 - US conglomerate Honeywell, Charlotte/North Carolina, favours the SoftPOS software solution from fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), following a successful market launch in Hungary. Soft-POS, which has since been renamed GetPAYD, already enables 600 parcel delivery staff of the leading parcel delivery service Express One, an Austrian Post company, to accept cash on delivery payments electronically during deliveries in Hungary. After a long search, Express One, a fast-growing company, chose the Honeywell CT40 handheld computer, which is easy to configure and just as easy to equip with the Rubean app GetPAYD, which enables the acceptance of contactless card payments. Having used it in the "field" and experienced it, Honeywell calls Rubean's GetPAYD a "best-of-breed solution".



Until selecting the CT40 and deploying GetPAYD, Express One couriers used a variety of devices - including scanners, mobile phones, mobile phones and payment terminals - to scan, capture and collect during their delivery process, but this had significant limitations, including connectivity issues, difficult handling and high failure rates because the devices were often damaged in the robust delivery process.



However, Honeywell's CT40 device with GetPAYD has very high reliability and efficiency, and is fast and cost-effective to deploy. "The new NFC-based payment system enabled us to save costs by eliminating the use of separate card payment terminals, thus reducing system fees and administration costs. In addition, many couriers recognised a high increase in convenience in their daily routine and thus gave positive feedback on the use of the Honeywell CT40 handheld device," Honeywell reports in a specially published brochure.



Rubean, together with its partner Global Payments Europe, a subsidiary of one of the world's largest payment service providers, made GetPAYD available for Express One in October last year. It took only a few weeks and all 600 parcel delivery companies started using the solution for their approximately 50,000 daily deliveries.

About Rubean: Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

