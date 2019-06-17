<
17.06.2019 23:55:37

DGAP-News: Royal Road Minerals Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

DGAP-News: Royal Road Minerals Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Royal Road Minerals Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

17.06.2019 / 23:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Ardem Keshishian has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has not yet appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

Management and the board of directors would like the thank Mr. Keshishian for his service and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Dr. Timothy Coughlin
President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205
+44 (0)1534 887166
+44 (0)7797 742800
info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45669

newsinfo.php?i=45669&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45669

17.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Royal Road Minerals Limited
UK
ISIN: JE00BWH5YF45
EQS News ID: 826115

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826115  17.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826115&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
