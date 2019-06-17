|
17.06.2019 23:55:37
DGAP-News: Royal Road Minerals Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
|
DGAP-News: Royal Road Minerals Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Ardem Keshishian has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company has not yet appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Management and the board of directors would like the thank Mr. Keshishian for his service and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45669
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45669
17.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Royal Road Minerals Limited
|UK
|ISIN:
|JE00BWH5YF45
|EQS News ID:
|826115
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
826115 17.06.2019
Nachrichten zu Royal Road Minerals Limitedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Royal Road Minerals Limitedmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt legte am Montag getrieben von Zinshoffungen etwas zu. Auch der deutsche DAX zeigte sich weitestgehend stabil. In den USA legten die wichtigsten Indizes zum Wochenstart trotz schlechter Konjunkturdaten etwas zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten am Montag Aufschläge.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}