DGAP-News: RIB Software SE signs an MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 11 / 2019) for the implementation of up to 1,800 users

Stuttgart, Germany, 01 July 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Technology, today announced the conclusion of an MTWO Phase II contract for the implementation of up to 1,800 users on RIB's cloud-based MTWO platform in the medium term.

Michael Sauer, Executive Board Member of RIB Group: "We are very pleased to have been able to convince an international industrial group of the attractiveness of MTWO technology, that will implement up to 1,800 users on our cloud-based platform. With our fully integrated solution, we will support the customer in the digitization process from quotation to execution and handover to maintenance with a collaborative and user-friendly platform that enables optimal management of all resources. Together with the client, we will also work on topics such as AI and Internet of Things, which will enable even faster and more efficient decision making."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops, and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and brining in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.