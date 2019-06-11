DGAP-News: RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2019)

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2019)



11.06.2019 / 08:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





11-June-2019

RIB Software SE signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2019)

Stuttgart, Germany, 11 June 2019. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 Cloud Enterprise Platform Technology, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

Mads Bording, COO of RIB Group: "We are very pleased to announce that we won a future-oriented and major provider for construction projects in Europe operating as part of a major group as a customer for the iTWO technology. Together we want to create the preconditions for realizing high efficiency gains and savings of costs and time as a result of improved planning quality. This is made possible through the efficient control of construction processes with the help of the iTWO platform and 5D BIM technology."

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.