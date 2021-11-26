|
26.11.2021 12:38:46
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 43 / 2021) with Streicher Group
|
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE
/ Key word(s): Agreement
26-November-2021
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 43 / 2021) with Streicher Group
Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "We are very pleased that in the cooperation with the STREICHER Group, an integrated business solution has developed from an initial sub-project. The joint success story began with the use of our calculation software and has now been expanded to include additional functions that will digitize and optimize further important processes of the corporate group. With this contract conclusion, we are demonstrating our position as a technological pioneer for innovative construction solutions and showing once again that we are not only a provider of tendering and costing software, but as a strong partner with the iTWO platform, we provide our customers with an integrated and future-proof overall solution. I would like to thank the STREICHER Group for the trust they have placed in us!"
About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.
26.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711-7873-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711-7873-311
|E-mail:
|info@rib-software.com
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2XN6
|WKN:
|A0Z2XN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1252263
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1252263 26.11.2021
