RIB Software Aktie [Valor: 10590731 / ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6]
26.11.2021 12:38:46

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 43 / 2021) with Streicher Group

RIB Software
30.36 CHF 0.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 43 / 2021) with Streicher Group

26.11.2021 / 12:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26-November-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 43 / 2021) with Streicher Group

Stuttgart, Germany, 26 November 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with MAX STREICHER GmbH & Co. KG aA.

With its business units of pipeline and plant construction, mechanical engineering, civil and structural engineering as well as raw and construction materials, MAX STREICHER GmbH & Co. KG aA with headquarters in Deggendorf is broadly positioned. STREICHER is an internationally operating group of companies, which employs about 4,000 people at about 30 locations in Germany and abroad. The STREICHER Group includes numerous subsidiaries and associated companies worldwide. These are specialized in different services within the group of companies and can thus act efficiently and cost-oriented on the market. Together, they offer a comprehensive range of technical services, with which it is possible to plan and implement complex projects as a complete solution.

Erik von Stebut, Managing Director of RIB in Germany: "We are very pleased that in the cooperation with the STREICHER Group, an integrated business solution has developed from an initial sub-project. The joint success story began with the use of our calculation software and has now been expanded to include additional functions that will digitize and optimize further important processes of the corporate group. With this contract conclusion, we are demonstrating our position as a technological pioneer for innovative construction solutions and showing once again that we are not only a provider of tendering and costing software, but as a strong partner with the iTWO platform, we provide our customers with an integrated and future-proof overall solution. I would like to thank the STREICHER Group for the trust they have placed in us!"

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


26.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1252263

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1252263  26.11.2021 

