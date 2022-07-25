Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
RATIONAL Aktie [Valor: 635626 / ISIN: DE0007010803]
25.07.2022 13:00:07

DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Appointment of Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer

RATIONAL
896.40 CHF 12.99%
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel
RATIONAL AG: Appointment of Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer

25.07.2022 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Appointment of Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer of Rational AG

Landsberg am Lech, 25 July 2022          The Supervisory Board of Rational AG has appointed Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer with effect from 1 September 2022. 

Previously Dr Hermann was Member of the Board and CTO/COO at Hauni Maschinenbau GmbH Hamburg, founding company and part of Körber AG, since 2012. There he held global responsibility for research and development as well as for production, supply chain and quality management.

Before joining Hauni GmbH, Dr Hermann was Managing Director Technology at H. Stoll GmbH & Co. KG, a company for textile and flat knitting machines.

Out of age-related reasons Dr Hermann will gradually succeed Mr Peter Wiedemann. Mr Wiedemann has been with the company for over 34 years and has been a member of the Management Board since 1999. His contract has been extended until he reaches retirement age at the end of 2024.

Mr Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rational AG, is pleased "that we have been able to gain a successful and experienced Chief Technical Officer in Dr Hermann. We wish him every success and satisfaction at Rational."

Contact:
Rational Aktiengesellschaft
Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209
Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
www.rational-online.com

Editorial note:

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs around 2,300 people, over 1,300 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The companys principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rationals employees year for year.

 


25.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Phone: 0049 8191 327 2209
Fax: 0049 8191 327 722209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Internet: www.rational-online.com
ISIN: DE0007010803
WKN: 701080
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1402417

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1402417  25.07.2022 

