DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Appointment of Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer

RATIONAL AG: Appointment of Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer



25.07.2022 / 13:00

Appointment of Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer of Rational AG

Landsberg am Lech, 25 July 2022 The Supervisory Board of Rational AG has appointed Dr-Ing Martin Hermann as Chief Technical Officer with effect from 1 September 2022.

Previously Dr Hermann was Member of the Board and CTO/COO at Hauni Maschinenbau GmbH Hamburg, founding company and part of Körber AG, since 2012. There he held global responsibility for research and development as well as for production, supply chain and quality management.

Before joining Hauni GmbH, Dr Hermann was Managing Director Technology at H. Stoll GmbH & Co. KG, a company for textile and flat knitting machines.

Out of age-related reasons Dr Hermann will gradually succeed Mr Peter Wiedemann. Mr Wiedemann has been with the company for over 34 years and has been a member of the Management Board since 1999. His contract has been extended until he reaches retirement age at the end of 2024.

Mr Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rational AG, is pleased "that we have been able to gain a successful and experienced Chief Technical Officer in Dr Hermann. We wish him every success and satisfaction at Rational."

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs around 2,300 people, over 1,300 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The companys principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rationals employees year for year.