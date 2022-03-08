SMI 11’205 -0.8%  SPI 14’163 -1.0%  Dow 32’817 -2.4%  DAX 12’835 -2.0%  Euro 1.0073 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’512 -1.2%  Gold 2’017 1.0%  Bitcoin 35’737 1.4%  Dollar 0.9263 0.0%  Öl 127.3 2.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Pyrum Innovations Aktie [Valor: 112115467 / ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.03.2022 08:30:04

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISCC Plus certification for carbon black

Pyrum Innovations
84.00 EUR -3.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISCC Plus certification for carbon black

08.03.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISCC Plus certification for carbon black

Dillingen / Saar, 8 March, 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has received ISCC Plus certification for the recovered carbon black it produces. In September last year, the pyrolysis oil produced by the company was already certified as a sustainable output material. The ISCC - International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is one of the world's leading certification schemes, providing solutions for the implementation and certification of sustainable and traceable supply chains of raw materials, waste, renewable non-bio raw materials, recycled carbon materials, and fuels. The ISCC Plus certification is a voluntary certification standard that includes biofuel, bioenergy, as well as chemical and technical applications, among other things.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "With this certification for our recovered carbon black, we have reached another important milestone, proving that not only our pyrolysis oil but also our carbon black is sustainable and considered a renewable raw material. This means that all our end products are now ISCC PLUS certified. Thus, we are making an important contribution to achieving a circular economy in which new products are created from waste."

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ELT directly from manufacturers and workshops, recycles them in its own pyrolysis plant and in this way produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil and recovered carbon black, which can be returned to the recyclable material cycle.

ISCC certifications are carried out by independent certification bodies. The audits are carried out by competent and trained auditors who ensure and evaluate compliance with the high ecological and social ISCC sustainability standards. In the case of Pyrum Innovations AG, the audit was carried out by the renowned SGS Group, which has been active since 1920 and is present throughout Germany with more than 4,000 employees at over 50 locations.
 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis plants are completely energy self-sufficient, save up to 98% of the CO2 emissionsnormally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produce new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
E-mail: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net

 

 


08.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
EQS News ID: 1296051

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1296051  08.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pyrum Innovations AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte sind weiterhin sehr volatil und werden dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um die Ereignisse in der Ukraine. Ein Grund dafür ist unter anderem, dass sich die Hoffnungen auf gute Verhandlungsergebnisse zwischen Russland und der Ukraine bisher nicht erfüllt haben. Die Handelswoche startete gestern mit roten Zahlen im SMI und im DAX. Das lag unter anderem am eventuell drohenden Ölembargo, welches im Moment diskutiert wird. Im aktuellen Marktumfeld sind sichere Anlagen sehr gefragt. So entwickelte sich der Goldpreis erstmalig seit Sommer 2020 wieder auf 2000 Dollar. Der Schweizer Franken gilt als sicherer Hafen, und so wurde erstmals seit Aufhebung der Euro Mindestkursgrenze die Parität erreicht. Welche Assetklassen demnächst ebenfalls auf ein historisches Niveau fallen beziehungsweise steigen könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:25 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Schwacher Wochenauftakt / Tesla – Erneut unter der Trendlinie
07:20 Zalando operativ gut – Aktie schwach
06:40 Marktupdate 8. März: Weitere Turbulenzen am Markt erwartet | BX Swiss TV
07.03.22 Vontobel: derimail - Blick auf Schweizer Nebenwerte
07.03.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise gehen durch die Decke
07.03.22 SMI erreicht neues Jahrestief
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11608.9235 19.9977 NSSMBU
Short 12014.5131 11.4858 MSSMUU
Short 12327.0904 8.6812 LSSMQU
SMI-Kurs: 11204.67 07.03.2022 17:31:01
Long 10678.9148 17.7757 S1AMIU
Long 10430.0374 12.8721 JSSMVU
Long 9819.2907 7.5923 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Nur begrenztes direktes Engagement in Russland - Änderung im VR - Rückstellungen in Milliardenhöhe
SNB-Direktoriumsmitglied Maechler: So geht es für den Franken weiter
Ölpreise im Höhenflug: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen sacken letztlich deutlich ab
SNB-Aktie letztlich dennoch in Rot: Schweizerische Nationalbank verzeichnet Milliardengewinn
Hyperinflation in Russland: Ökonom sieht Rubel vor weiterem Abwärtstrend
Darum fällt der Euro weiter - EUR/CHF wieder über Parität
Teilverlagerung der Produktion: Stadler zieht sich aus Weissrussland zurück - Stadler-Aktie schliesst leichter
Darum rückt die Euro-Franken-Parität immer näher
Kurseinbruch der Stadler Rail-Aktie: UBS, Vontobel und Mirabaud dennoch optimistisch
So lässt sich mit dem starken Schweizer Franken Geld verdienen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krise bleibt weiter Top-Thema: Keine Entspannung beim SMI erwartet -- DAX-Kursrutsch dürfte weiter gehen -- Asiens Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen

Die dritte Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine hat keine Entspannungssignale geliefert, die Belastung an der Ölpreisfront bleibt darüber hinaus hoch: Der SMI wird voraussichtlich deutlich tiefer starten. Der DAX zeigt sich vorbörslich erneut rot. Die Börsen in Asien geben am Dienstag weiter nach.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit