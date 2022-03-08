DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISCC Plus certification for carbon black

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ISCC Plus certification for carbon black



08.03.2022 / 08:30

Dillingen / Saar, 8 March, 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has received ISCC Plus certification for the recovered carbon black it produces. In September last year, the pyrolysis oil produced by the company was already certified as a sustainable output material. The ISCC - International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is one of the world's leading certification schemes, providing solutions for the implementation and certification of sustainable and traceable supply chains of raw materials, waste, renewable non-bio raw materials, recycled carbon materials, and fuels. The ISCC Plus certification is a voluntary certification standard that includes biofuel, bioenergy, as well as chemical and technical applications, among other things.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "With this certification for our recovered carbon black, we have reached another important milestone, proving that not only our pyrolysis oil but also our carbon black is sustainable and considered a renewable raw material. This means that all our end products are now ISCC PLUS certified. Thus, we are making an important contribution to achieving a circular economy in which new products are created from waste."

Pyrum Innovations AG receives ELT directly from manufacturers and workshops, recycles them in its own pyrolysis plant and in this way produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil and recovered carbon black, which can be returned to the recyclable material cycle.

ISCC certifications are carried out by independent certification bodies. The audits are carried out by competent and trained auditors who ensure and evaluate compliance with the high ecological and social ISCC sustainability standards. In the case of Pyrum Innovations AG, the audit was carried out by the renowned SGS Group, which has been active since 1920 and is present throughout Germany with more than 4,000 employees at over 50 locations.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis plants are completely energy self-sufficient, save up to 98% of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produce new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstrasse 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

E-mail: presse@pyrum.net

https://www.pyrum.net