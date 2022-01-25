DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG among the 100 most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG among the 100 most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany



25.01.2022 / 12:00

Pyrum Innovations AG among the 100 most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany

Dillingen / Saar, 25 January 2021 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has been ranked among the 100 most innovative companies in Germany in the TOP 100 innovation competition in the size category up to 50 employees. This means that Pyrum's innovation management was awarded in an independent procedure based on a scientifically founded analysis with more than 100 criteria from five categories. As the only innovation competition in Germany, TOP 100 has been awarding SMEs for their innovation process and success for 29 years.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "This award is very special for us, as it underlines that we are very well equipped for future challenges. In addition, being included in the list of the 100 most innovative companies in Germany objectively proves that our employees have a working environment in which they can work innovatively and creatively. This is one of the prerequisites that have enabled us to develop our unique pyrolysis technology to industrial market maturity in recent years."

In the TOP 100 innovation competition, the innovation potential of companies is evaluated by means of a demanding, scientifically independent benchmarking. With the help of a standardised questionnaire developed by Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke, the categories innovation success, innovation climate, innovative processes and organisation, external orientation/open innovation and innovation-promoting top management are examined. Prof. Dr. Franke is the scientific director of TOP 100 as well as the director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business and is considered one of the world's leading innovation researchers. The benchmarking is designed in such a way that industry-specific characteristics are also taken into account, which makes it possible to compare companies from different sectors. The participating companies are divided into three size categories: up to 50 employees, 51 to 200 employees and more than 200 employees. Of the more than 3,000 companies that are usually interested in participating, a maximum of 100 companies per size category will ultimately receive an award. The award ceremony will be held at the German SME summit (Deutscher Mittelstands-Summit) in the Jahrhunderthalle in Frankfurt am Main on 24 June 2022 by science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves up to 98% of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

