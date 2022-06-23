Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
23.06.2022 08:00:21

DGAP-News: Pyrum and Siemens enter into partnership for further technological development of Pyrums pyrolysis plants

DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Pyrum and Siemens enter into partnership for further technological development of Pyrums pyrolysis plants

23.06.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum and Siemens enter into partnership for further technological development of Pyrums pyrolysis plants

Dillingen / Saar, 23 June 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has entered into a partnership agreement with the technology group Siemens. The aim of the partnership is to further promote, optimise and scale Pyrum's pyrolysis plants technologically and economically with Siemens' digitalisation and automation portfolio. Pyrum and Siemens share the goal of developing sustainable technologies as well as promoting their respective economic growth.

The partnership provides for Siemens to support Pyrum and Pyrum's customers in the selection of optimal technology in the areas of process automation, process analytics, drive technology and digitalisation, among other things. In addition, Siemens will help, for example, with the optimisation of process procedures as well as with training and further education, for example by jointly organising workshops and training sessions. The plan is to start implementing the various measures immediately. After BASF and Continental, the partnership with Siemens is already Pyrum's third agreement with a well-known German industrial company. In addition, there are further cooperations with numerous internationally operating companies, such as Michelin, Pirelli, Schwalbe or ELDAN.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are constantly trying to develop our pyrolysis plants and increase both productivity and user-friendliness in order to continue to provide the best offer on the market. We are convinced that our partnership with Siemens will make our pyrolysis plants even more attractive to existing and potential customers. In doing so, we are driven by the long-term goal of achieving a circular economy in ELT recycling as soon as possible."

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the Grand Prix Mittelstand ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.
 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net/en

 


23.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1381257

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1381257  23.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381257&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

