DGAP-News: Pyrum and Continental further expand circular economy in the tyre industry

Pyrum and Continental further expand circular economy in the tyre industry



14.03.2022 / 12:15

Recycling of end-of-life tyres through pyrolysis is further optimised and expanded

Fewer fossil raw materials and CO 2 emissions: Recovered industrial carbon black from Pyrum will be used in Continental's tyre production in future

Long-term goal: Circular economy concept for end-of-life tyres

Continental aims to successively use 100 % sustainably produced materials in its tyre products by 2050 at the latest

Dillingen / Saar, 14 March 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has concluded a development agreement with the premium tyre manufacturer Continental. The aim of the cooperation is to further optimise and expand the recycling of ELT through pyrolysis. In the medium term, the aim is to obtain, among other things, particularly high-quality industrial carbon black (rCB) for Continental's tyre production. Carbon black is an important component of many tyre compounds. The use of high-quality carbon black can specifically improve the performance of tyres. As early as March 2022, Reifen-Entsorgungsgesellschaft (REG), a subsidiary of Continental, will begin supplying ELT to Pyrum. In the long term, a circular economy concept for the recycling of ELT is being sought. Since Pyrum's IPO in 2021, Continental has already held a strategic minority stake in the company.

"We have been in close communication with Continental for some time and are pleased to further expand our partnership with this agreement. Our business model is already fully sustainable. Together with Continental, we now want to take the next step towards a sustainable tyre industry", says Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations.

"In Pyrum we have found a partner who has developed a particularly efficient pyrolysis process. Together we want to further develop the processes for the pyrolysis of end-of-life tyres. Our goal is to recover valuable materials and high-performance raw materials on an industrial scale in the future, including for Continental's tyre production", explains Dr Andreas Topp, Head of Materials and Process Development and Industrialisation of Continental's Tyre Division. He adds: "Continental has ambitious sustainability goals. It is important to us to conserve resources. That is why we are continuously expanding our solutions for the circular economy."

Industrial carbon black is an important resource used as a filler in tyre production as well as in the manufacture of other industrial rubber products. Carbon black recovered from end-of-life tyres helps to reduce the use of fossil raw materials as well as CO 2 emissions. The specific use of carbon black in rubber compounds increases the stability, strength and durability of tyres. In a standard passenger car tyre, the proportion of carbon black, to which tyres owe their black colour, is 15 to 20%.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves up to 98% of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.



