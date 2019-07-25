|
25.07.2019 07:33:32
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Shareholder Action for Rescission of the Resolution for the Special Audit passed at the Annual General Meeting
|
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/AGM/EGM
Munich, July 25 2019 - As noted in the Company's press release of 11 June 2019, a shareholder at the Annual General Meeting held in Munich on 7 June 2019 brought a resolution at the meeting seeking an audit examination of an isolated transaction that occurred in the previous financial year. Because this resolution was brought at the meeting, it effectively excluded the majority of shareholders from participating in the vote.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Pursuant to Section 246 (4) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) we announce that one shareholder has filed action for rescission of the abovementioned resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of Pyrolyx AG on 7 June 2019, by which the Annual General Meeting passed a resolution:
The objections to the resolution largely coincide with the concerns already expressed by the Management Board with regard to the special audit and will be the subject of a request for shareholder approval at the already announced Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 September 2019.
About the Pyrolyx Group
Pyrolyx AG (WKN A2E4L4) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered Carbon Black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.
Shares in the Company (ARBN: 618 212 267) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.
Kontakt:
Pyrolyx AG, Munich, Germany
25.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Landshuter Allee 8-10
|80637 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 54558 310
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.com
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|846623
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
846623 25.07.2019
Nachrichten zu Pyrolyx AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:33
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Bekanntmachung der Erhebung einer Anfechtungsklage betreffend den Beschluss der Hauptversammlung zur Durchführung einer Sonderprüfung (EQS Group)
|
07:33
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Shareholder Action for Rescission of the Resolution for the Special Audit passed at the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
10.07.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Ankündigung einer ausserordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
10.07.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
27.06.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Business Update (EQS Group)
|
27.06.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Business Update (EQS Group)
|
24.06.19
|DGAP-DD: Pyrolyx AG english (EQS Group)
|
24.06.19
|DGAP-DD: Pyrolyx AG deutsch (EQS Group)