|
30.07.2019 01:00:02
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Release of securities from escrow
|
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Miscellaneous
Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx or the Company) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities will be released from restriction on 16 August 2019, being 24 months from listing date:
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
- 2,363,415 Chess Depository Receipts (CDIs) (representing 157,562 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares);
- 17,492 Shares (representing 262,380 CDIs) that had been issued on conversion of convertible bonds;
- 117,291 Shares (representing 1,759,365 CDIs) that had been issued on the conversion of shareholder loans;
- 916,590 Shares (representing 13,748,850 CDIs) that had been issued on conversion of warrants.
The Company will apply for quotation of the CDIs pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 2.8.2.
About the Pyrolyx Group
Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tyres. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.
Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com
Contact:
Pyrolyx AG, Munich, Germany
30.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Landshuter Allee 8-10
|80637 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 54558 310
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.com
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|848277
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
848277 30.07.2019
Nachrichten zu Pyrolyx AGmehr Nachrichten
|
01:00
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Release of securities from escrow (EQS Group)
|
01:00
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Ende der Sperrfrist diverser Wertpapiere (EQS Group)
|
25.07.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Bekanntmachung der Erhebung einer Anfechtungsklage betreffend den Beschluss der Hauptversammlung zur Durchführung einer Sonderprüfung (EQS Group)
|
25.07.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Shareholder Action for Rescission of the Resolution for the Special Audit passed at the Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
10.07.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Ankündigung einer ausserordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
|
10.07.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
27.06.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Business Update (EQS Group)
|
27.06.19
|DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Business Update (EQS Group)