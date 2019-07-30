<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.07.2019 01:00:02

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Release of securities from escrow

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Miscellaneous
Pyrolyx AG: Release of securities from escrow

30.07.2019 / 01:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx or the Company) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities will be released from restriction on 16 August 2019, being 24 months from listing date:

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Deutsche Lufthansa AG / SAP SE / Siemens AG 48927248 59.00 % 7.50 %
Citigroup Inc. / JPMorgan Chase & Co. / Wells Fargo & Co. 48927249 69.00 % 7.30 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp. 48927247 55.00 % 7.30 %

- 2,363,415 Chess Depository Receipts (CDIs) (representing 157,562 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares);

- 17,492 Shares (representing 262,380 CDIs) that had been issued on conversion of convertible bonds;

- 117,291 Shares (representing 1,759,365 CDIs) that had been issued on the conversion of shareholder loans;

- 916,590 Shares (representing 13,748,850 CDIs) that had been issued on conversion of warrants.

The Company will apply for quotation of the CDIs pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 2.8.2.
 

 

About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tyres. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com

Contact:

Pyrolyx AG, Munich, Germany
Communications & IR
EMail: ir@pyrolyx.com
Office: +49 89 21027-200


30.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 848277

 
End of News DGAP News Service

848277  30.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848277&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Pyrolyx AGmehr Nachrichten