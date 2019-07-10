<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2019 01:00:02

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Pyrolyx AG: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

10.07.2019 / 01:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As noted in the ASX release on 9 June 2019 announcing the results of Pyrolyx AG Annual General Meeting, German regulations allow a dissident minority shareholder to request an examination of an isolated transaction. Despite the opportunity afforded the dissident shareholder to place this item on the Agenda, allowing all shareholders to consider and vote on the resolution, the request was raised in person at the AGM, without notice, thereby intentionally precluding the vast majority of the Company's shares from participating in the vote. As a result of this attempt to not allow the majority of shareholders to vote on the resolution, some significant shareholders have requested an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 18 September 2019, to allow all shareholders to vote.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %
Schindler PS / Swatch Group I / Swisscom N 48130359 65.00 % 8.00 %
Amazon.com / Apple / Walt Disney 48130425 65.00 % 7.40 %

ENDS

About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (WKN A2E4L4) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered Carbon Black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tires as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (ARBN: 618 212 267) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.

 


10.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 838797

 
End of News DGAP News Service

838797  10.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=838797&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Pyrolyx AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pyrolyx AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Gewinnmitnahmen lasten auf Gold
09.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Fixer Coupon und Partizipation am Goldpreis
09.07.19
SMI hält Kontakt zur 10.000er-Marke
09.07.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – An der runden 3.000er-Marke gescheitert / Credit Suisse – Käufer unter Zugzwang
08.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pyrolyx AG 5.95 0.00% Pyrolyx AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkische Lira bricht nach Entlassung von Notenbank-Chef ein
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
Dow gibt letztlich nach -- SMI geht gut behauptet aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Tag schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
Boeing-Aktie schwach: Boeing verliert ersten 737-Max-Kunden an Airbus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich leichter. Der DAX verbuchte, von der BASF-Gewinnwarnung belastet, ebenfalls Verluste. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. In Asien gab es keine eindeutige Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB