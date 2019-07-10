|
10.07.2019 01:00:02
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
|
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
As noted in the ASX release on 9 June 2019 announcing the results of Pyrolyx AG Annual General Meeting, German regulations allow a dissident minority shareholder to request an examination of an isolated transaction. Despite the opportunity afforded the dissident shareholder to place this item on the Agenda, allowing all shareholders to consider and vote on the resolution, the request was raised in person at the AGM, without notice, thereby intentionally precluding the vast majority of the Company's shares from participating in the vote. As a result of this attempt to not allow the majority of shareholders to vote on the resolution, some significant shareholders have requested an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 18 September 2019, to allow all shareholders to vote.
ENDS
About the Pyrolyx Group
10.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Landshuter Allee 8-10
|80637 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 54558 310
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.com
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|838797
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
838797 10.07.2019
