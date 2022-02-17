DGAP-News: PVA TePla - Group: Sales revenue and earnings forecast exceeded

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

17.02.2022 / 07:55

PVA TePla - Group: Sales revenue and earnings forecast exceeded

- Sales revenue at around EUR 156 million (2020: EUR 137.0 million) plus 13.9%

- EBITDA at around EUR 23 million (2020: EUR 22.7 million) plus 1.3%

PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), Wettenberg, an important supplier of technologically leading process and analysis systems for the semiconductor industry and for industrial high-tech materials, today publishes preliminary figures for the past fiscal year 2021.

Strong fiscal year 2021: increase in sales revenue and earnings

The PVA TePla Group significantly increased sales revenue and earnings. In a strong fourth quarter, more system orders were processed than originally planned, and precautions were taken against anticipated risks, particularly from the procurement market, so that only minor effects were recorded. Group turnover thus grew by 13.9% to around EUR 156 million and EBITDA by 1.3% to EUR 23 million. With these figures, the forecast from March 2021 - to achieve revenue in the range of EUR 140 - 150 million and an operating result before taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 18 and 20 million - was clearly exceeded.

Forecast for the 2022 financial year

In view of the existing structure of orders with an extraordinarily high order backlog, the Executive Board expects sales in the range of EUR 170 - 180 million and an operating result before taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between EUR 25 and 27 million in the 2022 financial year.

"We also expect further growth in the semiconductor industry in the 2022 financial year and beyond," explains CEO Manfred Bender and continues, "Our order books are very well filled and we have orders running into 2025. This also puts us in a good position to achieve our medium-term sales target of EUR 250 million with an EBIT margin of 15% in the 2024 financial year."

The audited 2021 consolidated financial statements will be published on 24 March 2022 and can be downloaded from the company's website www.pvatepla.com from that date.

Contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400

gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com

