DGAP-News: publity AG looks back on a 20-year success story

Frankfurt, 09/July/2019 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) is celebrating its 20th anniversary in July 2019 and can boast an extraordinary track record. Established in 1999 as Germany's first Internet stock issuing house in partnership with various state banks - Sachsen LB Corporate Finance Holding GmbH, LBBW Trust GmbH and NORD LB Beteiligungen - publity has become one of the most successful players in the German commercial real estate market. With its three pillars of business activity - asset management, investment in real estate and the liquidation of non-performing real estate loans (NPL) - the company has a stable basis for various market phases. Since 2011, publity has implemented more than 1,150 real estate transactions with partners, increased its Assets under Management to around EUR 5 billion and, since 2018, has built up its own real estate portfolio with attractive properties, all of which is constantly being expanded. Market capitalisation has also risen significantly since the IPO in 2015 and now exceeds EUR 350 million.

The outlook also is positive: publity recently announced the doubling of the IFRS consolidated net income to around EUR 50 million for the 2019 financial year and a significant increase in Assets under Management (cf. ad hoc release of 31 May 2019).

Thomas Olek, founder of publity AG and major shareholder since 2003 as well as CEO since October 2013, comments: "We take pride in the development of publity AG into a very successful real estate asset manager and investor with an excellent market position. The extensive experience, the cooperation with renowned international financial and investment partners as well as the outstanding property access - due to the strong network and our own database with around 8,500 office properties - also set me extremely optimistic for the future. I have underpinned this with the increase in my share of publity to around 74 percent and the investment in publity shares with a volume of approximately EUR 94 million over the past nine months."

