DGAP-News: PNE AG will be included in the SDAX

PNE AG will be included in the SDAX



07.06.2022 / 10:00

PNE AG will be included in the SDAX

- Important milestone for listed provider of clean energy solutions

- Effectiveness of SDAX inclusion as of June 20, 2022

Cuxhaven, June 7, 2022 - PNE AG, a leading international developer and operator of renewable energy power plants with a listing in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse, is moving up to the SDAX and will be listed in the index from June 20, 2022. This was announced by Deutsche Börse on June 3, 2022. In addition to the high transparency requirements of the Prime Standard, PNE thus also fulfils the size criteria relevant for inclusion in the index. This makes PNE one of the 70 largest companies in terms of free float market capitalisation below the Dax and MDAX.

"We are pleased about the timely inclusion in the SDAX. Only recently our market capitalisation increased to over one billion. The promotion to the SDAX now represents another important milestone in the stock market story of our company," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "Moreover, the inclusion in the SDAX proves that the PNE Group is an important enabler of the energy turnaround and enjoys a high level of trust in the market with its sustainable business model," Lesser continued.



About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. PNE is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

