05.08.2019 20:46:17
DGAP-News: Photon Energy Increases 7.75% Bond 2017/2022 by 7.5 Million Euro
DGAP-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Bond
Photon Energy Increases 7.75% Bond 2017/2022 by 7.5 Million Euro
- The increase to EUR 37.5 million corresponds to 25% of the previous bond volume
- The new notes were placed at 102%, plus accrued interest, in a private placement exclusively with institutional investors
- The company will use the net proceeds from the bond increase to finance further acquisitions and strengthen its financial power
The proceeds from the sale of the Suntop 1 project stake to Canadian Solar Inc. and the proceeds from the bond increase will enable the Group to pursue new market opportunities. The Group intends to use the net proceeds from the bond increase to finance further acquisitions and strengthen its financial power.
The proceeds from the sale of the Suntop 1 project stake to Canadian Solar Inc. and the proceeds from the bond increase will enable the Group to pursue new market opportunities. The Group intends to use the net proceeds from the bond increase to finance further acquisitions and strengthen its financial power.
The new notes are expected to be introduced at the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 9 August 2019 under the existing ISIN.
MEDIA CONTACT
05.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
852165 05.08.2019
