Petro Welt Aktie [Valor: 2522776 / ISIN: AT0000A00Y78]
01.09.2022 16:39:53

DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Signing of the agreement on the sale of the Russian participations

Petro Welt
1.85 EUR -1.60%
DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment
Petro Welt Technologies AG: Signing of the agreement on the sale of the Russian participations

01.09.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

 

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Signing of the agreement on the sale of the Russian participations

 

Vienna, September 1, 2022

On August 16, 2022 the shareholders of Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) have approved in an extraordinary general meeting the sale of PeWeTes participations in Russia. Accordingly, PeWeTe sold and transferred its participatory interests held directly and indirectly in its participations in Russia to a Russian company, which is held by a group of Russian top managers of the Petro Welt Group. The participatory interests in the Russian participations are pledged in favor of Petro Welt Technologies AG until the purchase price for each participatory interest is fully paid.

 

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations.

 

Contact

Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends GmbH)

Investor Relations

T: +43 699 1172 68 14

huber@mhfriends.at

 


01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20
E-mail: ir@pewete.com
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1433691

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1433691  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

