DGAP-News: OLB appoints Chris Eggert to the Management Board as Chief Risk Officer

OLB appoints Chris Eggert to the Management Board as Chief Risk Officer



10.05.2022 / 08:30

Oldenburg, May 10, 2022. The Supervisory Board of Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) has appointed Chris Eggert to the Banks Management Board. Subject to the approval of the supervisory authorities, the 49-year-old executive will assume responsibility for Credit Risk Management, Risk Controlling, and Restructuring as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) as of June 1, 2022. Chris Eggert currently heads OLBs Credit Risk Management functions as General Manager.



We are pleased to be able to appoint someone from the Banks own ranks as Chief Risk Officer. Chris Eggert is a proven expert in risk management who knows OLB and its customers extremely well and has demonstrated his competence in many years of successful work for the Bank. In his new position, he will play a key role in shaping OLBs growth-oriented business model, says Axel Bartsch, Chairman of OLBs Supervisory Board.

Chris Eggert has around 25 years of experience in bank risk management. Since 2010, he has held various management positions at KBC Bank Deutschland AG (later Bremer Kreditbank AG; BKB), which merged with OLB as BKB in 2018. Prior to that, he held various positions in the areas of Corporate Banking and Structured Finance at Danske Bank A/S as well as Berenberg Bank in Hamburg, among others. Chris Eggert began his professional career in 1993 at Deutsche Bank AG in Lübeck with a training as a bank clerk and studied economics afterwards.

I very much welcome the Supervisory Boards decision to appoint Chris Eggert to OLBs Management Board. He has been closely connected to OLB for many years and has played a key role in shaping the Banks risk management during this time. I have come to know Chris Eggert as an excellent leader, and I am pleased that he will now bring his many years of knowledge of OLB and his high level of professional expertise to the Management Board, says Stefan Barth, Chairman of OLBs Management Board.

With the expansion of the Management Board, OLBs management team will be composed of six members as of June 1, 2022: Stefan Barth as Chairman of the Management Board, Board members Marc Ampaw, Aytac Aydin, Chris Eggert and Dr Rainer Polster, as well as General Manager Giacomo Petrobelli.

About OLB

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern, customer-oriented bank anchored in northwestern Germany with strong regional and international expertise. OLB operates across 2 strategic business lines: Private & Business Costumers, and Corporates & Diversified Lending. OLB serves more than 600,000 customers and has ca. EUR 24 billion of total assets.

