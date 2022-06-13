Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’983 -0.9%  SPI 14’119 -0.9%  Dow 31’393 -2.7%  DAX 13’575 -1.4%  Euro 1.0385 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’538 -1.7%  Gold 1’858 -0.7%  Bitcoin 24’821 -6.3%  Dollar 0.9901 0.2%  Öl 119.5 -2.0% 
1 Aktie gratis
Oldenburgische Landesbank Aktie [Valor: 343590 / ISIN: DE0008086000]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2022 09:30:02

DGAP-News: OLB and Dutch insurance company a.s.r. to jointly acquire NIBCs leveraged loan portfolio

DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
OLB and Dutch insurance company a.s.r. to jointly acquire NIBCs leveraged loan portfolio

13.06.2022 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OLB and Dutch insurance company a.s.r. to jointly acquire NIBCs leveraged loan portfolio

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) has reached an agreement to acquire the existing performing leveraged loan portfolio of Dutch NIBC Bank, in a joint bid with Dutch insurance company a.s.r..

The total portfolio includes loans to 36 companies, for a total amount of c. EUR 500 million, to be split between OLB and a.s.r.. Most loans are to mid-market private equity owned companies, based primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. OLB primarily focuses on the German-sited part of the portfolio. OLB expects the closing of the transaction to be staggered over the coming months.

Most recently, OLBs Acquisition Finance was once again ranked as the leading bank lender in Germany and amongst the top 3 in the Benelux countries according to Houlihan Lokey MidCap Monitor Q1 2022. Building on this success, the acquisition of the NIBC portfolio makes a strong and very complementary fit to OLBs existing business that will contribute further profitable growth of the banks loan portfolio.

About OLB

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern, customer-oriented bank anchored in northwestern Germany with strong regional and international expertise. OLB operates across two strategic business lines: Private & Business Customers, and Corporates & Diversified Lending. OLB serves more than 600,000 customers and has ca. EUR 24 billion of total assets.  

Feel free to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact details    
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Corporate Communications
Stau 15/17
26122 Oldenburg, Germany

Phone +49 (0)441 221-1413
Fax +49 (0)441 221-2425
pressestelle@olb.de

Your contact persons:
Britta Silchmüller
Phone +49 (0)441 221-1213
britta.silchmueller@olb.de

Timo Cyriacks
Phone +49 (0)441 221-1781
timo.cyriacks@olb.de  

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OLB ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OLB and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

13.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Stau 15-17
26122 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: 0441-2 21 - 0
Fax: 0441-2 21 - 14 57
E-mail: olb@olb.de
Internet: www.olb.de
ISIN: DE0008086000
WKN: 808600, A0XE6W, A0Z2V7, A0Z2WC, A1EL8K, A1R0ZD, A1R0ZG, A1R0ZH, A1R0ZJ, A11QJK
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1373375

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1373375  13.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373375&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten