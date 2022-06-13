DGAP-News: OLB and Dutch insurance company a.s.r. to jointly acquire NIBCs leveraged loan portfolio

DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

OLB and Dutch insurance company a.s.r. to jointly acquire NIBCs leveraged loan portfolio



Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) has reached an agreement to acquire the existing performing leveraged loan portfolio of Dutch NIBC Bank, in a joint bid with Dutch insurance company a.s.r..



The total portfolio includes loans to 36 companies, for a total amount of c. EUR 500 million, to be split between OLB and a.s.r.. Most loans are to mid-market private equity owned companies, based primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. OLB primarily focuses on the German-sited part of the portfolio. OLB expects the closing of the transaction to be staggered over the coming months.



Most recently, OLBs Acquisition Finance was once again ranked as the leading bank lender in Germany and amongst the top 3 in the Benelux countries according to Houlihan Lokey MidCap Monitor Q1 2022. Building on this success, the acquisition of the NIBC portfolio makes a strong and very complementary fit to OLBs existing business that will contribute further profitable growth of the banks loan portfolio.



About OLB



Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern, customer-oriented bank anchored in northwestern Germany with strong regional and international expertise. OLB operates across two strategic business lines: Private & Business Customers, and Corporates & Diversified Lending. OLB serves more than 600,000 customers and has ca. EUR 24 billion of total assets.



Contact details

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

Corporate Communications

Stau 15/17

26122 Oldenburg, Germany



Phone +49 (0)441 221-1413

Fax +49 (0)441 221-2425

pressestelle@olb.de



Your contact persons:

Britta Silchmüller

Phone +49 (0)441 221-1213

britta.silchmueller@olb.de



Timo Cyriacks

Phone +49 (0)441 221-1781

timo.cyriacks@olb.de



Disclaimer



This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OLB ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OLB and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

