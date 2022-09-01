Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BioRestorative Therapies Aktie [Valor: 114523704 / ISIN: US0906556065]
01.09.2022 15:00:09

DGAP-News: Obesity And Back Pain: BioRestorative Therapies Inc. Is Working To Address 2 Common Ailments That Plague Americans with a Major Near Term Data Catalyst

01.09.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In 2016, Americans spent roughly $380 billion on lower back and neck pain. In the same year, medical costs for adult obesity in the United States were $260.6 billion. Thats why BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) is working to develop treatments for these 2 indications, laser-focusing on obesity and lower back pain.

Lower back pain and obesity are major health crises. Lower back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and obesity has been identified as a national security threat by the Department of Defense.

With the escalation of both lower back pain and obesity in recent years, companies have realized the market potential for finding ways to improve the lives of those suffering from these conditions.

Companies such as Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and Vertex Inc.. (NASDAQ: VRTX) seem to have recognized the market potential for potential obesity treatments and are actively looking for the next breakthrough in obesity therapies.

FDA Authorizes BioRestorative to Begin Phase 2 Clinical Trials For Chronic Lower Back Pain Indication; Development For Brown Fat Indication Underway

BioRestorative Therapies is looking into the viability of BRTX-100 as an alternative to current treatments for chronic lower back pain that manages the pain rather than attacking the root cause such as pain relievers, steroid injections and opioids. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized BioRestorative to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain resulting from pain-causing degenerative discs.

Currently, BioRestorative Therapies is actively recruiting patients to participate in the Phase 2 study. More information can be found here https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04042844?term=brtx&draw=2&rank=1.

Another treatment BioRestorative is developing is ThermoStem, which targets obesity and metabolic disorders through the use of brown adipose-derived stem cells to generate new brown fat tissue. This brown fat tissue has been shown to increase metabolic activity and potentially regulate metabolic dysfunction in mice.

New Developments Might Promise Better Health

BioRestorative Therapies leadership is excited about the companys ability to continue developing its two major technologies that could potentially provide access to multibillion-dollar markets. The company raised $23 million last November 2021 and is funded to prosecute its phase 2 clinical trial targeting chronic lumbar disc disease.

Major Catalyst Near Term

BioRestorative plans to unveil major safety data for its new therapies within the first quarter of 2023. Company leadership believes this will be a major catalyst for driving growth because positive safety data would provide acceleration to enrollment in and provide major validation for BRTX-100s Phase 2 clinical trial for lower back pain.

BioRestorative also reports that top key opinion leaders (KOLS) are highly engaged in the companys research and development and are having their clinical sites participate in BioRestoratives clinical trial. The Company also reports they are oversubscribed in terms of high-quality clinical site selection.

With the companys recent developments, upcoming safety data reveals and involvement of KOLS, BioRestorative is confident that it is heading in a positive direction and is hopeful it will positively impact the lives of millions.

BioRestorative Therapies was founded by scientists and researchers committed to developing stem cell therapies to address unmet needs in patients with highly prevalent conditions.Our advances in stem cell biology and delivery protocols harbor great promise in conditioning our bodies own regenerative potential to treat major diseases more effectively than current interventions.Today, BioRestorative is actively developing programs that aim to dramatically increase quality of care for both (i) chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration, as well as (ii) metabolic disorders including obesity and diabetes.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

ir@biorestorative.com

Company Website

https://www.biorestorative.com/


News Source: News Direct

01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US0906556065
EQS News ID: 1433645

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1433645  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

