20.11.2018 16:05:17

DGAP-News: NutraFuels, Inc. Makes Strides Towards Becoming Fully-Integrated in the Hemp-Derived CBD Sector, Forms a Strategic Partnership With a Maryland Based Botanical Products Processor

DGAP-News: NutraFuels, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NutraFuels, Inc. Makes Strides Towards Becoming Fully-Integrated in the Hemp-Derived CBD Sector, Forms a Strategic Partnership With a Maryland Based Botanical Products Processor

20.11.2018 / 16:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coconut Creek, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2018) - Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Precision Analytic Testing, NutraFuels, Inc. (OTCQB: NTFU) has entered into an agreement with a Maryland based Botanical Products Processor to refine, distill and process Crude US Grown Hemp Oil into finished CBD-rich oil at its established Cambridge, MD facility. The agreement will enable NTFU to offer and utilize cultivation, processing, and various forms of testing and procedures for bulk crude CBD oil into refined full-spectrum oil, distillate, and pure CBD in the form of isolate at the Processor's Rural Maryland Council supported facilities. This Hemp Processor relationship will provide NTFU with a supply of finished CBD products and quality control of the processing of raw materials and finished CBD products in the hemp-CBD sector.

'We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance,' said Edgar Ward, CEO, and Founder of NutraFuels Inc. 'This expansion ensures our supply as well as provides an additional revenue stream for NTFU as we strive to establish quality assurance and develop a Gold standard in the hemp-derived CBD chain.'

NutraFuels, Inc is a fully reporting company with a class of securities registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ('SEC'). As reported in its Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 13, 2018, NTFU recently announced its financial results for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2018 with revenue of $1,062,146 and $2,870,462 respectively compared to $652,385 and $1,027,727 for the three (3) and nine (9) month period ended September 30, 2017. NTFU's filings with the SEC can be viewed at www.sec.gov. NTFU's CBD products and information about the company's direct sales program can be found online at www.nutrahempcbd.com and by following the company on Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This communications contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as 'may,' 'will,' 'except,', 'intends', 'anticipate,' 'aim,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'is/are likely to,' 'future' or other similar expressions. NutraFuels, Inc. ('NTFU' or the 'Company') has based these forward-looking statements largely on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. There is no assurance that Company's current expectations and projections are accurate. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these risk factors are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the Section entitled 'Risk Factors,' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2018. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

NutraFuels, Inc.

6601 Lyons Road, Suite L-6
Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Telephone 888-509-8901
www.NutraFuels.com
www.NutraHempCBD.com

newsinfo.php?i=41171&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/41171

20.11.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NutraFuels, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US67091B1044

 
End of News DGAP News Service

749061  20.11.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=749061&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

