|
01.07.2019 11:17:22
DGAP-News: NORTHERN BITCOIN DOUBLES ITS MINING CAPACITIES
|
DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Contract
PRESS RELEASE
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
- Acquisition of 4,475 ASIC Miners
- Doubling of existing mining capacities
- Further significant expansion steps ahead of completion
With the signing of the purchase agreement, Northern Bitcoin doubles its mining capacity from 57 PH/s to around 112 PH/s thanks to the additional performance.
The hardware will pass directly into the ownership of Northern Bitcoin and the company expects to be operational in the near future.
"The acquisition of the sought-after hardware is a great success for our company," explains Moritz F. Jäger, CTO of Northern Bitcoin AG. "With the doubling of our mining equipment just a few days after the start of our global scaling, we are setting the pace with which we aim to take a leading position in the fast-growing blockchain industry in the coming years".
Northern Bitcoin AG is a technology company focused on the Bitcoin blockchain. Last year, together with the world's leading IT suppliers, it developed a mobile mining container that enables the company to roll out a sustainable solution for cost-efficient mining of the Bitcoin in the shortest possible time. This has been successfully tested since last year, and in June 2019 the company launched its global scaling.
In addition to its first site in Norway, the company is preparing other sustainable sites where it will operate Bitcoin mining with excess green energy. The scaling of the company's own mining activities has been prepared at full speed in recent months. Today, the company is on the verge of significant expansion.
01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Bitcoin AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northernbitcoin.com
|Internet:
|www.northernbitcoin.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|833629
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
833629 01.07.2019
Nachrichten zu Northern Bitcoin AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:17
|DGAP-News: NORTHERN BITCOIN VERDOPPELT MINING-KAPAZITÄTEN (EQS Group)
|
11:17
|DGAP-News: NORTHERN BITCOIN DOUBLES ITS MINING CAPACITIES (EQS Group)
|
11:00
|DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN BITCOIN ACQUIRES MINING HARDWARE (EQS Group)
|
11:00
|DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN BITCOIN ERWIRBT MINING-HARDWARE (EQS Group)
|
29.06.19
|DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN BITCOIN ERHÄLT FINANZIERUNG ÜBER EUR 8 MIO. (EQS Group)
|
29.06.19
|DGAP-Adhoc: NORTHERN BITCOIN RECEIVES FINANCING OF EUR 8 MILLION (EQS Group)
|
24.06.19
|DGAP-News: NORTHERN BITCOIN STARTET MIT DER GLOBALEN SKALIERUNG SEINES GRÜNEN BITCOIN-MININGS (EQS Group)
|
24.06.19
|DGAP-News: NORTHERN BITCOIN BEGINS WITH THE GLOBAL SCALING OF ITS GREEN BITCOIN MINING (EQS Group)