DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex receives order for 43 MW from Spain from RWE Renewables Iberia



12.01.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





End of 2021, the Nordex Group secured an order from Spain: for RWE Renewables Iberia, the manufacturer is supplying nine N149/4.X turbines for the "Rea Unificado" wind farm project. The order also includes a service contract for a period of two years.

The 43.2 MW "Rea Unificado" wind farm is being built in the province of Soria in the Castilla and León region. The delivery and installation of the turbines on 105-metre tubular steel towers is planned for summer 2022. The commissioning of the wind turbines with a nominal output of 4.8 MW is scheduled for the end of the same year.

The wind farm is located almost 150 kilometres from the Nordex production plant in Barásoain, where the N149 nacelles will be manufactured.

"We are delighted with the new order from RWE and the renewed vote of confidence in our Delta4000 technology. With this latest order, we are further expanding our market share in Spain," says Patxi Landa, CSO at the Nordex Group. The Nordex Group received orders about approx. 400 MW from Spain in 2021.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com