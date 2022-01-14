DGAP-News: Nordex SE: 43 N163/5.X turbines: Nordex Group receives orders from South America for 245 MW

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: 43 N163/5.X turbines: Nordex Group receives orders from South America for 245 MW



14.01.2022 / 10:00

Statkraft places order with Nordex Group for 80 MW in Brazil- Another developer places order for 165 MW in Chile

Hamburg, January 14 2022. In December 2021, the Nordex Group received orders from South America for 245 MW.

The Norwegian company Statkraft - Europe's largest producer of renewable energies - placed an order for the supply and installation of 14 N163/5.X turbines for the 80 MW Morro do Cruzeiro wind farm in Brazil. The order also includes a three-year Premium Service contract with an extension option.

Morro do Cruzeiro is being built in the state of Bahia. The site is located in the municipality of Brotas de Macaúbas in a mountain area. Installation of the turbines on 120 metre concrete towers is scheduled to begin in summer 2023. The turbines will be delivered in an operating mode of 5.7 MW.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the nacelles, hubs, rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers in the country.

A further order came from another developer in Chile for the supply of 29 N163/5.X turbines for a 165 MW wind project including a Premium Service contract for an initial period of two years, with various options to extend up to 15 years. Delivery and installation of the N163/5.X turbines is scheduled for autumn 2022 with commissioning of the first turbines planned for the end of the same year. The customer and project are undisclosed.

Statkraft - a profile

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,600 employees in 18 countries.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

