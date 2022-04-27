Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-News: NFON: Integrated business communication with new branding

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous
NFON: Integrated business communication with new branding

27.04.2022 / 12:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON: Integrated business communication with new branding
  • NFON repositions itself to focus on UCaaS and CCaaS
  • Strategy is underpinned by comprehensive re-branding
  • Press-Kit

Integrated business communication
NFON, European provider of integrated business communications from the cloud, is positioning itself in this growth market and is launching a new brand identity today. Strategically, NFON is focusing on the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) markets. "Business communications are evolving rapidly," said Dr Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG. "Companies are being forced to rethink and reimagine, and the adoption of cloud services is accelerating. As NFON, we are part of this movement and continue to expand our position with the goal of becoming the leading provider of integrated business communications in Europe."

Focus UCaaS and CCaaS
With a view to the growth markets for UCaaS and CCaaS, NFON has already achieved important milestones. With the launch of Cloudya Meet & Share, NFON offers a UC suite alongside cloud telephony and CRM Connect and has an attractive offering for the high-growth CCaaS market in its portfolio with the omni-channel product Contact Center Hub, which is available across Europe. "NFON is shaping cloud-based business communications and is connecting teams across Europe. With the smart cloud communications platform Cloudya, we offer simplified voice calling, easy video conferencing and seamless integrations for CRM and collaboration tools. This is how we differentiate ourselves from the competition," says Jan-Peter Koopmann, Chief Technology Officer of NFON AG.

Completely new branding
NFON continues to develop and is now more than just a provider of cloud telephone systems. "What started with 3 founding partners in 2007 has grown considerably: today we serve customers in more than 50,000 companies in 15 European countries," says Jan Forster, Chief Marketing Officer of NFON AG. "Growth, state-of-the-art alternative to conventional telecommunication products and our partner and customer proximity are reflected in our new market presence with a new umbrella brand and product brands in completely new colors. We are NFON. A company active throughout Europe. We make business communication smart."

About NFON AG
NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is a European provider of integrated business communications from the cloud. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) includes over 3,000 partners in 15 European countries, seven subsidiaries and counts more than 50,000 companies as its customers. With the core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers simplified voice calling, easy video conferencing, and seamless integrations for CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium sized companies. The NFON portfolio consists of four segments: Business Communications with Cloudya, Customer Contact, Integration and Enablement. All of NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, whose energy requirements are covered 100% by renewable energies. NFON guides companies into the future of business communication with intuitive communication solutions. http://www.nfon.com/
 

Press-Kit
Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer, NFON AG, Jan-Peter Koopmann, Chief Technology Officer, NFON AG, Jan Forster, Chief Marketing Officer, NFON AG

Contact for Media

Headquarter NFON AG
Thorsten Wehner
Vice President Public Relations
+49 89 45 300 121		   Deutschland
100zehn GmbH
Timm Caspari
+49 89 55 27 06 20
España
LF Channel
Estela Cayón & Eloína Rivero
+34 91 521 51 92		   Italia
BPRESS
Mariateresa Faregna
+39 02 72 585 304
Österreich
PRofessional
Ulrich Taller
+43 1 524 97 07-0		   United Kingdom
100zehn GmbH
Timm Caspari
+49 89 55 27 06 20
Portugal
Young Network Group
Lúcia Amaral & Sara Vincente
+351 217 506 047		   Polska
Clue PR
Beata Cioczek & Roksana Kwiatek
+48 516 186 720
Hrvatska
VRH Komunikacjie
Luka ipi
+ 385 91 9594 642		   Slovenija
Pepi
Petra Hercog
+386 41 205 533
 

Investor Relations
Sabina Prüser, Head of Investor Relations, +49 89 45 300 134, sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Disclaimer
This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. The securities discussed herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities discussed in this release in the United States of America and the information contained in this release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale. This announcement is not for distribution, publication or transmission, directly or indirectly, to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution is unlawful, or to U.S. persons.


