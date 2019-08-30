|
DGAP-News: NanoFocus AG: First half of 2019 marked by strategic and operational relaunch
DGAP-News: NanoFocus AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
NanoFocus AG: First half of 2019 marked by strategic and operational relaunch
- Sales +13.3 % to KEUR 5,427, loss significantly reduced
Oberhausen, den 30.08.2019 - NanoFocus AG (ISIN: DE0005400667), developer and manufacturer of industrial 3D surface measurement technology, today published its half-year report 2019. The company's realignment had a positive impact for the first time in the reporting period. At the same time, the crisis in the automotive industry and the possibility of an escalating trade conflict pose serious challenges for NanoFocus.
In the first half of 2019, NanoFocus increased sales by 13.3 percent from KEUR 4,788 to KEUR 5,427. The cost-cutting measures initiated at the beginning of 2019 showed initial success. This enabled the loss to be reduced at all earnings levels. The operating result before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) after the first six months of 2019 was KEUR -124 (previous year: KEUR -1,254) and the net result KEUR -618 thousand (previous year: KEUR -1,731). As of June 30, 2019, NanoFocus had an order backlog of KEUR 2,963 (previous year: KEUR 1,989).
"We have been able to achieve important initial successes in our key areas of customer orientation, industry focus and OEM. The closer cooperation with our subsidiary Breitmeier Messtechnik GmbH was very pleasing. Together, we have successfully implemented project business in the field of multisensor technology with the automotive industry in Germany and outside Europe," says Michael Trunkhardt, sole member of the Management Board of NanoFocus AG since April 2019. "But there are also challenges to be taken seriously. The German automotive industry is undergoing a dramatic change that will have a major impact on suppliers. The slump in investment in the classic power train complex of combustion engines came faster and more noticeably than many had expected. The industry is characterized by unprecedented uncertainty. As a result, sales of our laboratory systems in the first half of the year were well below expectations."
NanoFocus AG's half-year report 2019 for download: nanofocus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
About NanoFocus AG:
Fabian Lorenz
Investor Relations
T: +49 (0) 221/29831588
Mail: ir@nanofocus.de
Internet: www.nanofocus.de
