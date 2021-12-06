SMI 12’274 0.8%  SPI 15’652 0.7%  Dow 34’580 -0.2%  DAX 15’214 0.3%  Euro 1.0416 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’099 0.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.2%  Bitcoin 44’373 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9221 0.4%  Öl 71.8 2.4% 
Nagarro Aktie [Valor: 58853740 / ISIN: DE000A3H2200]
06.12.2021 12:38:06

DGAP-News: Nagarro SE: Deutsche Börse includes Nagarro in TecDAX index

DGAP-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nagarro SE: Deutsche Börse includes Nagarro in TecDax index

06.12.2021 / 12:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- TecDAX announcement comes within a year of Nagarro's listing

December 6th, 2021, Frankfurt - Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, today announced that it will be added to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's prestigious TecDAX index. The TecDAX tracks the 30 most significant technology stocks traded on the exchange. Admittance to the list is largely based on the free-float market capitalization. Nagarro will join the TecDAX almost exactly one year after being listed on the stock exchange and nearly six months after being added to the SDAX index. Nagarro's inclusion in these indices has been driven by a strong share price performance since its listing in December 2020, which in turn reflects strong business growth. From the opening price at the time of the listing, Nagarro's share price has grown to over 2.5x in value.

"We are proud to join an index that includes companies such as SAP," said Anurag Sahay, Managing Director. "At the same time, we see this as simply another milestone on a long, rewarding journey for Nagarro. We look forward to more such milestones."

About Nagarro:

Nagarro SE, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 12,000 people in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)


06.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: 089 9984210
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1254460

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1254460  06.12.2021 

