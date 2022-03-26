Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
26.03.2022 10:38:29

DGAP-News: Mynaric announces new date of FY21 business update

DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
Mynaric announces new date of FY21 business update

26.03.2022 / 10:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MUNICH, Germany, 26 March 2022 - Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) today announced that its upcoming FY21 business update will be postponed by one week because the management team is unavailable due to illness.

Mynaric now plans to publish its FY21 business update, including selected figures of the preliminary financial results FY21 and other key information by means of a shareholder letter on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time). The release of the shareholder letter will be announced over the newswire and published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will host a webcast the same day, April 4, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) to discuss the FY21 business update. The webcast will include a presentation and a Q&A session with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan, CTO Joachim Horwath and CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bülow.

Starting March 11 and continuing through March 25, Mynaric crowdsourced questions of retail and institutional investors some of which may be addressed by the upcoming FY21 business update.
 

About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.


26.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1312633

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1312633  26.03.2022 

