DGAP-News: Mutares has successfully acquired Allianceplus AB (Sweden) from Allianceplus Holding A/S

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

Mutares has successfully acquired Allianceplus AB (Sweden) from Allianceplus Holding A/S



21.12.2021 / 14:30

Mutares has successfully acquired Allianceplus AB (Sweden) from Allianceplus Holding A/S

Strengthening the Goods & Services segment

Service provider in the Swedish Soft Facility Management industry

Revenues of approx. EUR 27 million

Munich, 21 December 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Allianceplus AB from Allianceplus Holding A/S, ultimately owned by Polaris Private Equity. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment with multiple add-on opportunities in the Nordics and Mainland Europe.

Allianceplus AB is engaged in the business of soft facility management. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and offers its services across Sweden with primary focus on Greater Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö. Allianceplus AB generated approx. EUR 27 million in revenues and employed over 500 people in 2020.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

