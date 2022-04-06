DGAP-News: Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board



06.04.2022 / 17:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board

Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching resigns from the Supervisory Board with termination of the Annual General Meeting 2022

Munich, 6 April 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (DE000A2NB650) announces that Supervisory Board member Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching will resign from his mandates with termination of the Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching, a long-standing member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, has today declared that he will resign from his positions with termination of the Companies' next Annual General Meetings, which are expected to take place on 17 May 2022, as he wishes to devote more time to science again. Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (formerly Mutares AG) since its foundation in 2008 for more than 13 years.

Robin Laik, CEO and Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: "On behalf of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching for his many years of dedicated service to our Company as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has always been a competent advisor to the Management Board; his name has been inseparably linked with the rise of Mutares since its founding."

The next Annual General Meeting is to decide on the succession of Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching to the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Committee of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de



Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



Contact for Press inquiries in France

CLAI

Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64

Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57