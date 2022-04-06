Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’320 -0.5%  SPI 15’674 -0.7%  Dow 34’360 -0.8%  DAX 14’137 -2.0%  Euro 1.0175 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’823 -2.4%  Gold 1’927 0.2%  Bitcoin 41’134 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9329 0.4%  Öl 104.0 -1.6% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Mutares Aktie [Valor: 43469302 / ISIN: DE000A2NB650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.04.2022 17:30:04

DGAP-News: Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board

Mutares
21.70 EUR -2.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board

06.04.2022 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares: Change in the Supervisory Board

Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching resigns from the Supervisory Board with termination of the Annual General Meeting 2022

Munich, 6 April 2022 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (DE000A2NB650) announces that Supervisory Board member Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching will resign from his mandates with termination of the Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching, a long-standing member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, has today declared that he will resign from his positions with termination of the Companies' next Annual General Meetings, which are expected to take place on 17 May 2022, as he wishes to devote more time to science again. Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (formerly Mutares AG) since its foundation in 2008 for more than 13 years.

Robin Laik, CEO and Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: "On behalf of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching for his many years of dedicated service to our Company as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has always been a competent advisor to the Management Board; his name has been inseparably linked with the rise of Mutares since its founding."

The next Annual General Meeting is to decide on the succession of Prof. Dr. Micha Bloching to the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Committee of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Contact for Press inquiries in France
CLAI
Gaëtan Commault - gaetan.commault@clai2.com / +33 06 99 37 65 64
Dorian Masquelier - dorian.masquelier@clai2.com / +33 07 77 26 24 57

 


06.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1322159

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1322159  06.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1322159&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Mutares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten