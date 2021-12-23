DGAP-News: Mutares announces change in the Management Board

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Mutares announces change in the Management Board



23.12.2021 / 07:30

Munich, 23 December 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) will say goodbye to Dr. Kristian Schleede, who will retire from his position on the Management Board, at the end of the year 2021.

"We would like to thank Kristian Schleede from the bottom of our hearts for his longstanding and high level of commitment. He has played a major role in the success of the Company and has significantly contributed to the path for our further growth and ambitious goals. We as the Board are pleased to remain friends with Kristian," comments Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares.

Dr. Kristian Schleede joined Mutares in 2009 and became a member of the Management Board in January 2011. After serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until March 2015, he took over the position of Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO). His focus was on the optimization and strategic development of the portfolio companies. Dr. Schleede will step down from his position as a member of the Management Board on 1 January 2022 for reasons of age and enter into a well-deserved retirement.

As of 1 January 2022, the Management Board of Mutares will thus consist of Robin Laik (CEO), Mark Friedrich (CFO) and Johannes Laumann (CIO). The tasks of Kristian Schleede will be distributed on several shoulders.

"We would like to thank Dr. Schleede for his outstanding and trustworthy work and wish him all the best for the future," says Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires small- and medium-sized companies and parts of groups in special situations with headquarters in Europe that show significant potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operations teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies, the objective is to achieve a significant increase in value with a ROIC (return on invested capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment. In the financial year 2020, Mutares generated consolidated annual revenues of around EUR 1.6 billion with more than 12,000 employees worldwide in the Group. For the financial year 2021, consolidated revenues of at least EUR 2.4 billion are already expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to at least EUR 5 billion by 2023. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. At this level, the medium- to long-term target for dividend-relevant net income is 1.8% to 2.2% of consolidated revenues. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and an exit-dependent performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

