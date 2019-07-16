|
16.07.2019 07:30:02
DGAP-News: Mutares AG: Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology
DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology
Munich, July 16, 2019 - German investor Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has acquired Kirchhoff GmbH & Co. KG, a traditional family business and established automotive supplier in Europe.
Mutares has acquired the complete business of Kirchhoff GmbH & Co KG (KICO) with its subsidiaries in Germany, Poland and Mexico from the owner family. As a new platform investment, KICO will strengthen the Automotive & Mobility portfolio segment alongside STS Group, Elastomer Solutions and Plati.
KICO, founded in 1939, is an automotive supplier with long-standing relationships with some of the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The company manufactures locking systems, hinges, fasteners and mechatronic systems. In 2019, the production of active aerodynamic systems will start, which will be installed in electric mobility vehicles, among other things, as they increase the range of electric vehicles. KICO employs over 800 people at its production sites in Germany, Poland and its logistics site in Mexico. In the 2018 financial year, the company generated sales of around EUR 100 million and a slightly positive operating result.
"With the takeover of KICO, we have gained a family business rich in tradition for our Automotive & Mobility segment. The company is an excellently positioned automotive supplier with significant value potential based on its innovative strength and long-standing relationships with automotive manufacturers and major suppliers. We are convinced that our expertise and our network in the automotive sector will promote KICO's sustained profitable growth and are very pleased to have gained a promising platform," says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG.
Company profile of Mutares AG
Please contact us for further information:
Mutares AG
Contact Press
16.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|841453
