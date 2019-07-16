<
16.07.2019 07:30:02

DGAP-News: Mutares AG: Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology

DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover
Mutares AG: Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology

16.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology
  • Profitable, European-wide active automotive supplier with sales of around EUR 100 million
  • Acquisitions in 2019 lead to annualized sales growth of almost EUR 400 million in the Mutares Group
  •  Outlook remains positive with high number of transactions

Munich, July 16, 2019 - German investor Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has acquired Kirchhoff GmbH & Co. KG, a traditional family business and established automotive supplier in Europe.

Mutares has acquired the complete business of Kirchhoff GmbH & Co KG (KICO) with its subsidiaries in Germany, Poland and Mexico from the owner family. As a new platform investment, KICO will strengthen the Automotive & Mobility portfolio segment alongside STS Group, Elastomer Solutions and Plati.

KICO, founded in 1939, is an automotive supplier with long-standing relationships with some of the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The company manufactures locking systems, hinges, fasteners and mechatronic systems. In 2019, the production of active aerodynamic systems will start, which will be installed in electric mobility vehicles, among other things, as they increase the range of electric vehicles. KICO employs over 800 people at its production sites in Germany, Poland and its logistics site in Mexico. In the 2018 financial year, the company generated sales of around EUR 100 million and a slightly positive operating result.

"With the takeover of KICO, we have gained a family business rich in tradition for our Automotive & Mobility segment. The company is an excellently positioned automotive supplier with significant value potential based on its innovative strength and long-standing relationships with automotive manufacturers and major suppliers. We are convinced that our expertise and our network in the automotive sector will promote KICO's sustained profitable growth and are very pleased to have gained a promising platform," says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG.

Company profile of Mutares AG

Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of the group based in Europe, which are being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant operational improvement potential. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscal year 2018, Mutares' investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares AG shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Please contact us for further information:

Mutares AG
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations & Strategy
Phone +49 89 9292 7760
email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 1250 90330
email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


16.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 841453

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841453  16.07.2019 

