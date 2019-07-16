DGAP-News: Mutares AG: Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology

DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Takeover

Mutares AG: Sixth transaction of the current year - Mutares acquires system supplier for high-quality automotive technology



16.07.2019 / 07:30

Profitable, European-wide active automotive supplier with sales of around EUR 100 million

Acquisitions in 2019 lead to annualized sales growth of almost EUR 400 million in the Mutares Group

Outlook remains positive with high number of transactions

Munich, July 16, 2019 - German investor Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has acquired Kirchhoff GmbH & Co. KG, a traditional family business and established automotive supplier in Europe.

Mutares has acquired the complete business of Kirchhoff GmbH & Co KG (KICO) with its subsidiaries in Germany, Poland and Mexico from the owner family. As a new platform investment, KICO will strengthen the Automotive & Mobility portfolio segment alongside STS Group, Elastomer Solutions and Plati.

KICO, founded in 1939, is an automotive supplier with long-standing relationships with some of the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. The company manufactures locking systems, hinges, fasteners and mechatronic systems. In 2019, the production of active aerodynamic systems will start, which will be installed in electric mobility vehicles, among other things, as they increase the range of electric vehicles. KICO employs over 800 people at its production sites in Germany, Poland and its logistics site in Mexico. In the 2018 financial year, the company generated sales of around EUR 100 million and a slightly positive operating result.

"With the takeover of KICO, we have gained a family business rich in tradition for our Automotive & Mobility segment. The company is an excellently positioned automotive supplier with significant value potential based on its innovative strength and long-standing relationships with automotive manufacturers and major suppliers. We are convinced that our expertise and our network in the automotive sector will promote KICO's sustained profitable growth and are very pleased to have gained a promising platform," says Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG.

Company profile of Mutares AG



Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of the group based in Europe, which are being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant operational improvement potential. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscal year 2018, Mutares' investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares AG shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Please contact us for further information:

Mutares AG

Corinna Lumpp

Manager Investor Relations & Strategy

Phone +49 89 9292 7760

email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de

Contact Press

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 1250 90330

email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de