DGAP-News: Mutares AG: Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues to expand: Integration of Norsilk to further enhance product offering and sales network

Mutares AG: Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues to expand: Integration of Norsilk to further enhance product offering and sales network



28.06.2019 / 07:30

Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues to expand: Integration of Norsilk to further enhance product offering and sales network

Donges Group integrates wood product supplier Norsilk

Complementing product offering and sales network of both companies

Further growth in French, Spanish and European countries expected



Munich/Darmstadt, June 28, 2019 - Donges Group, an investment platform of Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), has successfully completed the integration of investment platform Norsilk SAS. By integrating the previous standalone platform, Donges aims at further growth in the French market and cross-leveraging on existing sales channels in Europe. Norsilk will be positioned in the Donges Business Segment of high-quality façade and accessories products.

Norsilk is one of the major French players in the production and treatment of high-quality Northern wood. With 40 years of experience, the company with headquarter in Boulleville has a strong reputation for Nordic wood processing. Its product portfolio comprises a broad range of wood products for cladding, panelling and structure solutions.

By integrating Norsilk into Donges Group, its positioning especially in the French and Spanish market will provide sales and sourcing synergies to complement and diversify the roof and façade solutions offering within Donges Group.

After the integration of Norsilk, Donges Group is one of the leading European construction and engineering companies specializing in the design and manufacture of building structures including building envelope solutions based on steel, aluminium, polymer membranes and now timber. The Group with headquarter in Darmstadt (Germany) operates worldwide having nine manufacturing sites, employing more than 900 people in 12 countries and generating annual revenues of EUR 280 million.

Company profile of Mutares AG



Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups with headquarter in Europe that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and show a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a clear value increase with a focus on sustainable, long-term growth of the portfolio company. In 2018, Mutares' portfolio companies generated consolidated revenues of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. The shares of Mutares AG are listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

