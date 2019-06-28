|
28.06.2019 07:30:02
DGAP-News: Mutares AG: Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues to expand: Integration of Norsilk to further enhance product offering and sales network
Mutares subsidiary Donges Group continues to expand: Integration of Norsilk to further enhance product offering and sales network
Norsilk is one of the major French players in the production and treatment of high-quality Northern wood. With 40 years of experience, the company with headquarter in Boulleville has a strong reputation for Nordic wood processing. Its product portfolio comprises a broad range of wood products for cladding, panelling and structure solutions.
By integrating Norsilk into Donges Group, its positioning especially in the French and Spanish market will provide sales and sourcing synergies to complement and diversify the roof and façade solutions offering within Donges Group.
After the integration of Norsilk, Donges Group is one of the leading European construction and engineering companies specializing in the design and manufacture of building structures including building envelope solutions based on steel, aluminium, polymer membranes and now timber. The Group with headquarter in Darmstadt (Germany) operates worldwide having nine manufacturing sites, employing more than 900 people in 12 countries and generating annual revenues of EUR 280 million.
