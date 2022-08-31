|
31.08.2022 22:01:04
DGAP-News: MorphoSys appoints Tim Demuth as new Chief Research and Development Officer, following the retirement of Malte Peters
|
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
Planegg/Munich, Germany, August 31, 2022
MorphoSys appoints Tim Demuth as new Chief Research and Development Officer, following the retirement of Malte Peters
Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., has more than 20 years of broad leadership experience in drug development, with a focus in oncology
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) announced today that Malte Peters, M.D., the companys Chief Research and Development Officer and Management Board member, has decided to retire at the end of 2022. His successor will be Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., current Chief Medical Officer of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Tim will start his new role on October 1. He will report to MorphoSys CEO, Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., and be a member of the companys Executive Committee. At this time, Malte will step down from his operational responsibilities.
About Pelabresib
Pelabresib (CPI-0610) is an investigational selective small molecule designed to promote anti-tumor activity by inhibiting the function of bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) proteins to decrease the expression of abnormally expressed genes in cancer. Pelabresib is being investigated as a treatment for myelofibrosis and has not yet been evaluated or approved by any regulatory authorities.
Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified CD19 targeting immunotherapy. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).
In the United States, Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
In Europe, Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) received conditional marketing authorization in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).
Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.
Monjuvi® and Minjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in Europe, the UK and Canada.
XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.
About MorphoSys:
At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we use groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
For more information, please contact:
31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1432179
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1432179 31.08.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu MorphoSys
Analysen zu MorphoSys
|10.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.22
|MorphoSys Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.22
|MorphoSys Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|MorphoSys Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV
Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- SMI zu Handelsende im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel zur Wochenmitte unter den Vortageskurs. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte erneut ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch nach.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}