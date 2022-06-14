DGAP-News: MorphoSys and HIBio Enter Into Equity Participation and License Agreements for Felzartamab and MOR210

|
14.06.2022 22:01:04
MorphoSys and HIBio Enter Into Equity Participation and License Agreements for Felzartamab and MOR210
|
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Media Release
MorphoSys and HIBio Enter Into Equity Participation and License Agreements for Felzartamab and MOR210
Human Immunology Biosciences (HIBio) is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, backed by ARCH Venture Partners and Monograph Capital
HIBio obtains exclusive worldwide rights, with the exception of Greater China for felzartamab and Greater China and South Korea for MOR210
Agreements allow MorphoSys to focus its resources on progressing its potential best-in-class, late- and mid-stage oncology pipeline
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) and Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. (HIBio), a South San Francisco-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, announced today that the companies entered into an equity participation agreement and license agreements to allow HIBio to develop and commercialize MorphoSys felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, and MOR210, an anti-C5aR1 antibody.
Under the leadership of experienced drug developers, HIBio is backed by two world-class venture capital firms with demonstrated track records of building successful companies. Its management, coupled with deep scientific expertise in autoimmune diseases, makes HIBio exceptionally well positioned to successfully advance felzartamab and MOR210 into new medicines for patients in need of better treatment options, said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. At MorphoSys, we will continue to focus our resources on driving our late- and mid-stage oncology pipeline forward. This includes pelabresib, our potential best-in-class BET inhibitor, and tafasitamab, our CD19 targeting immunotherapy two medicines that have the potential to enhance the standard and quality of care in difficult-to-treat and debilitating types of blood cancers.
At HIBio, we are discovering and developing transformative precision therapies for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. We are excited that weve reached this deal with MorphoSys, which will allow us to realize the potential of felzartamab and MOR210 across multiple autoimmune diseases, said Travis Murdoch, M.D., CEO of HIBio. These programs are foundational to our broader strategy of developing targeted therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, where unmet need remains high.
We recognize there is a tremendous unmet need and opportunity to develop more precise and effective therapies for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, said Paul Berns, Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners and HIBio Chairman, HIBio is poised to become a leader in precision immunology, and we are pleased to add these potential best-in-class programs to our portfolio.
Under the terms of the agreements, HIBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab and MOR210 across all indications worldwide, with the exception of Greater China for felzartamab and Greater China and South Korea for MOR210. As part of the agreements, MorphoSys will receive a 15% equity stake in HIBio, along with certain equity earn-in provisions and standard investment rights. MorphoSys will also be represented as a member of HIBios Board of Directors. On achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones, MorphoSys will be eligible to receive payments from HIBio of up to $1 billion across both programs, in addition to tiered, single- to low double-digit royalties on net sales of felzartamab and MOR210 and will be compensated for ongoing program expenses. HIBio will assume full responsibility for future development and commercialization expenses. Upon signing, MorphoSys also receives an upfront payment of $15 million for MOR210.
Felzartamab, a novel therapeutic human monoclonal antibody derived from MorphoSys' HuCAL antibody library and directed against CD38, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for two kidney diseases, anti-PLA2R antibody-positive Membranous Nephropathy (aMN), and Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), where limited treatment options are available. There are two Phase 2 trials in aMN fully enrolled and underway, M-PLACE and NewPLACE, and a Phase 2 trial being conducted in IgAN, IGNAZ. First interim data from the M-PLACE study, presented in November 2021, demonstrated that felzartamab has the potential to rapidly and substantially reduce anti-PLA2R auto-antibody titers (a serological marker for aMN) in difficult to treat patients with aMN. MOR210 is a novel human antibody directed against C5aR1, the receptor of the complement factor C5a.
BofA Securities acted as the financial advisor to HIBio, and Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to HIBio for this agreement.
MorphoSys is currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational felzartamab for patients with anti-PLA2R antibody-positive membranous nephropathy (M-PLACE and NewPLACE trial) and Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IGNAZ trial).
In 2017, MorphoSys entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize felzartamab in Greater China which encompasses Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. I-Mab is evaluating felzartamab in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.
Felzartamab is an investigational drug that has not yet been approved by any regulatory authorities.
About MOR210
About Tafasitamab
In the U.S., Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
In Europe, Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) received conditional approval, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi® monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).
Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as an immunotherapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.
Monjuvi® and Minjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi® in the U.S. and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in Europe, the UK and Canada.
XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.
About MorphoSys:
About HIBio:
14.06.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|1375599
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1375599 14.06.2022
Warten Privatanleger in der aktuellen Marktphase auf einen geeigneten Wiedereinstieg oder kaufen sie schon nach? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt Thomas B. Kovacs, alias «Sparkojote» YouTuber, Finanzinfluencer & Unternehmer seine Einschätzung zur aktuellen Marktlage und dem Verhalten vieler Privatanleger. Laut dem Sparkojoten funktioniert Market Timing nicht. Vielmehr sei laut dem Sparkojoten eine regelmässige Strategie über Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) zu empfehlen. Ausserdem erklärt er, warum ein langer Anlagehorizont für den Erfolg an der Börse entscheidend ist.