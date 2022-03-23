DGAP-News: Modivcare Establishes Transportation Provider Advisory Council to Capture Voice of Community-Based Transportation Providers

DGAP-News: Modivcare

Modivcare Establishes Transportation Provider Advisory Council to Capture Voice of Community-Based Transportation Providers



23.03.2022 / 14:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Modivcare Inc. ('Modivcare') (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions, announced today that it has established a national Transportation Provider Advisory Council (TPAC) to gather feedback and perspective from representatives of its network of 5,500 transportation providers.

National in scope, the TPAC includes members from each major region of the U.S. While out-of-network transportation providers may be consulted on occasion, the TPAC will generally consist of contracted in-network providers of any size who enthusiastically share with ModivCare candid feedback, improvements, innovations, and forward-looking recommendations.

In addition to helping Modivcare develop a deeper understanding of customer perspectives and experiences, the TPAC enables Modivcare to obtain transportation provider input in establishing new innovative services, while also improving existing services and processes. The TPAC will meet on a quarterly basis and be led by a designated Modivcare council chair and assistant chair.

'Modivcare is deeply committed to developing strong, productive relationships within our nationwide network of community-based transportation providers, so that we can create a greater sense of partnership between us, and in turn, a consistent patient experience,' said Dan Greenleaf, President and CEO of Modivcare. 'We are proud to announce the establishment of our Transportation Provider Advisory Council, which will provide valuable, actionable information that will improve our ability to support our customers.'

'I am honored and take with great responsibility being asked to participate on this council,' said David Cason, President and CEO of New Mexico-based Shuttle Ruidoso, a TPAC member. 'I was recently elected to lead a coalition of approximately 35 other transportation providers, and I hope to bring to the council not only the single voice of Shuttle Ruidoso but also a shared voice of all the providers in our state's network.'

'As an NEMT provider, the most important factor in our business is having empathy for our customers. It is our foundation,' said Brisa Berumen-Dixon, CEO of Illinois-based Seabreeze Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, a TPAC member. 'I am proud to join the council to share our employees' and customers' experiences with Modivcare as we work towards the shared goal of breaking down health-equity barriers.'

Modivcare's non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services provide patients access to safe and reliable rides to health services. Working with local, community-based transportation providers, Modivcare is the largest broker of NEMT in the nation and brings more than 35 years of experience to its transportation providers and more than 75 million trips managed annually for 30 million patients across the United States.

# # # #

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. ('Modivcare') (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, remote patient monitoring, medication management and meal delivery. Modivcare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ('Matrix Medical Network'), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

Kate Zerone

Director, Ombudsman & Communications

kate.zerone@modivcare.com

Amendola Communications

Kim Warth

kwarth@acmarketingpr.com

News Source: News Direct