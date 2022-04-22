DGAP-News: MLP SE: MLP SE publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: MLP SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MLP SE: MLP SE publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting



22.04.2022 / 15:45

MLP SE publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting

- Pursuant to the COVID-19 Measures Act, the event is once again being held solely online

- Sarah Rössler proposed as shareholders' representative candidate for the Supervisory Board at MLP SE

- Dividend of 30 cents per share proposed by Executive Board and Supervisory Board (previous year: 23 cents)

Wiesloch, April 22, 2022 - MLP will be holding its Regular Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2021 on June 2, 2022. In line with the COVID-19 Measures Act, the Group will once again be making use of the option to hold a purely online event.

As of today, all documents relating to the Annual General Meeting are accessible on the internet at www.mlp-agm.com. Shareholders can also use this link to access the shareholder portal for participation in the Virtual Annual General Meeting.

With effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022, Supervisory Board member Tina Müller will be stepping down from her current Supervisory Board mandate, which was scheduled to run until the 2023 Annual General Meeting, in order to be able to concentrate fully on her duties as CEO DOUGLAS and on her other commitments. Based on a proposal by the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board now proposes Sarah Rössler to the Annual General Meeting as a candidate for the position of the shareholders' representative on the Supervisory Board at MLP SE. A CV of Sarah Rössler has also been made available at www.mlp-agm.com.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 30 cents per share to the Annual General Meeting (previous year: 23 cents) for the past financial year.

The agenda comprises resolutions on the following items:

- Use of unappropriated profit as per December 31, 2021

- Discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2021

- Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021

- Appointment of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

- Approval of the compensation report for the financial year 2021

- Election of a new Supervisory Board member

- Cancellation of authorised capital and the creation of new authorised capital, as well as the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

About MLP

The MLP Group and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

- Deutschland.Immobilien - The real estate platform for financial consultants and clients

- DOMCURA - The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

- FERI - Investment management for institutional clients and high net worth individuals

- MLP - Financial consulting for discerning clients

- RVM - The insurance broker for SMEs

- TPC - Occupational provision management for companies

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The Group was founded in 1971 and manages assets of almost 57 billion for more than 562,000 private and 24,800 corporate clients as well as non-life insurance portfolio volumes of around 555 million. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.