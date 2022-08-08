DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE will publish its Half Year Report 2022 on August 31, 2022, and presents the Q222 results at its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on the same day

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day

August 08, 2022 Media and Games Invest SE (MGI or the Company, ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF), will publish its Half Year Report 2022 and Interim Report Q2 2022 on August 31, 2022, and would like to invite its investors, analysts and the media to the Capital Markets Day of Media and Games Invest on the same day starting at 10 am CEST.

31st of August 2022

Preliminary Schedule

10.00: Registration and Coffee

10.30: Start of Presentations

12.00: Lunch

14.45: End of the Presentations

(Followed by coffee and time for further discussions)

Since the last CMD, MGI has continued its strong growth both organically and through M&A. By transforming into an advertising software platform with its own first-party games data, we have made further operational progress and set the course for a successful future, while we have also taken significant steps in the area of governance in order to be prepared for further growth and increased requirements. We are pleased to give our investors deeper insights into the latest developments and the current business by taking a closer look at the MGI Flywheel and our Vision 2025.

You will have a chance to meet the management of Media and Games Invest as well as the Investor Relations team. Presentations will be held by Remco Westermann (CEO), Paul Echt (CFO), Jens Knauber (COO), Sonja Lilienthal (CIO), Mervin Lee Kwai (Gamigo, CGO), Sameer Sondhi (Verve, Co-CEO) and Ionut Ciobotaru (Verve, Co-CEO).

The event will be a hybrid event with participants able to join us in Stockholm or via webcast (details below). The Capital Markets Day will be held at Operaterrassen at Karl XII:s torg 1, 111 47 Stockholm, Schweden.

As there is limited seating available at the event location, please register by sending an email to Esther Hilsen (esther.hilsen@mgi-se.com) stating your company, the name(s) of the person(s) joining the event and if you would like to join as investor, analyst or media participant.

You will receive a confirmation of your registration from the Investor Relations team by mail. In case you are no longer able to participate, please inform us, so that someone else can join.

In case of a significant change in regulation regarding the current Covid-19 situation, we might have to switch to a fully digital Capital Markets Day. In this case, you will be contacted by the Investor Relations team.

VIDEOCAST FOR INVESTORS, ANALYSTS AND THE MEDIA

Event date

Wednesday, August 31, 2022, livestream starting at 10.30 am CEST

Weblink

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/mgi-cmd-2022

Participant dial in number

SE: +46850558358

UK: +443333009274

US: +16467224956

DE: +4969222220377

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGIs main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.