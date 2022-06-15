DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Elisabeth Lackner and Ulrich Kinzel to the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Marinomed Biotech AG: Annual General Meeting elects Dr. Elisabeth Lackner and Ulrich Kinzel to the Supervisory Board



15.06.2022 / 18:00

Korneuburg, Austria, 15 June 2022 Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today on June 15, 2022. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management and Supervisory Boards with a large majority.

Dr. Simon Nebel, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: We are very happy to hold this years AGM with personal attendance and we thank our shareholders for their participation, confidence, and long-standing support. We are glad that with Dr. Elisabeth Lackner and Ulrich Kinzel, we could attract two renowned experts with a long-standing track record in the life sciences and healthcare industry as well as extensive capital market expertise for the supervisory board. I am very much looking forward to the cooperation.

Dr. Andreas Grassauer, Marinomeds CEO, added: Last year was a very successful one for Marinomed and with our augmented strategy 2025, we believe that we can accelerate our growth path. We will continue to build on our expertise in virology and immunology and expand into rare Rx indications where new treatment options are urgently needed.

As proposed by the Supervisory Board, the AGM elected two new members to the Supervisory Board, Dr. Lackner and Ulrich Kinzel, for a term of office until 2027.

- Dr. Elisabeth Lackner is an entrepreneur and well-networked pharmaceutical and biotechnology executive with more than 20 years of experience combining growth, business strategy & innovation, marketing, business development and international expansion, regulatory and operations in life science with full P&L responsibility, thereof 10+ years CEO. She excels through the combination of an entrepreneurial mindset with high creativity and cultural agility combined with extensive experience in leading multicultural teams. Dr. Lackner is member on several boards, and respected consultant and speaker in the industry.

- Ulrich Kinzel is a Managing Director at the advisory firm goetzpartners, responsible for the healthcare industry group. Previously, he was a founding partner of Code Securities, London, a specialist life science investment bank acquired by Nomura in 2005. Ulrich has extensive financing and capital markets experience and has advised leading international healthcare, life sciences and digital health companies in more than 70 successful M&A and ECM transactions, including cross-border European, US and Asian public and private takeovers as well as IPOs and secondary offerings on all major European Stock Exchanges.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting including the detailed voting results and the Management Board presentation can be found in the investors section of Marinomeds new homepage at: https://www.marinomed.com/en/investors-esg/annual-general-meeting.

About Marinomed Biotech AG

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. Marinomed also develops drugs for other serious viral infectious diseases based on iota-carrageenan. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: https://www.marinomed.com.

