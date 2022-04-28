DGAP-News: Manz AG: Dynamic order intake underscores comprehensive expertise in numerous growth markets

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Manz AG: Dynamic order intake underscores comprehensive expertise in numerous growth markets



28.04.2022 / 13:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New and existing customers from various industries ensure positive order development

Long-time customer TE Connectivity places follow-up order in the lower double-digit million-euro range for additional lines to increase capacity of existing equipment for cell contacting systems

New order from Ambient Photonics for high volume production lines for low light energy harvesting solar cells

Orders will be recognized in sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023



Reutlingen, April 28, 2022 - Manz AG, a globally active high-tech engineering company with a comprehensive technology portfolio, is experiencing continued dynamic demand for its highly specialized production solutions. As a result, Manz has now received both a new order from Ambient Photonics and a follow-up order from TE Connectivity. The cumulative order volume is in the mid double-digit million-euro range and will partially affect revenues and earnings this year and next year.

The order from Ambient Photonics comprises the design, supply, commissioning and installation of equipment for a production line for low light energy harvesting solar cells. These cells do not require direct sunlight but use ambient lighting to generate the electrical energy required for a wide range of applications. These cells will be used in products from the "Smart Home" and "Internet of Things" sectors. Here, the solar cells from Ambient Photonics make it possible to significantly increase the runtime of the batteries used in the end products or to completely dispense with them. At the CES show in Las Vegas this past January, one of the world's largest trade fairs for consumer electronics, a remote control from a major global remote control technology provider equipped with Ambient's cells was presented and met with great interest among visitors.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "We are very pleased to have won Ambient Photonics as a new customer. As a high-tech engineering company, we have convinced the customer not only with our comprehensive technology portfolio, but also with our proven ability to successfully handle large-scale projects. In this context, Manz offers its customers everything from a single source: from concept creation, considering all relevant processes that must be observed for successful industrialization of the product, to efficient implementation in ongoing production."

The company received another follow-up order in the field of cell contacting systems from the automotive supplier TE Connectivity, which has already been an existing customer of Manz AG for many years. After Manz delivered and installed several fully integrated assembly lines and various expansions for existing lines to TE Connectivity in recent years, this new order reflects the high level of customer satisfaction. In addition, the order is evidence of the rapidly increasing demand from automotive manufacturers for cell contacting systems, a central component of the electric powertrain. The task of cell contacting systems is on the one hand to connect individual battery cells to form modules. On the other hand, they are responsible for current collection and various sensor functions for battery management, such as measuring temperature and voltage.

"Due to the increasing dynamics on the e-mobility market, Manz is an increasingly sought-after partner regarding all essential components of the electric powertrain. Thanks to our decades of experience in assembly automation and the development of innovative production concepts and solutions for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, we believe we are excellently positioned to benefit further from developments in the course of the global mobility revolution," adds Martin Drasch.



Company Profile:



Manz AG - engineering tomorrow's production



Manz AG is a globally active high-tech engineering company.

With a focus on the automotive industry and electromobility, battery production, electronics, energy, and medical technology, Manz develops and builds innovative and efficient production solutions: From customized single machines for laboratory production or pilot and small series production, to standardized modules and equipment, to turnkey lines for mass production.

Technologically, Manz's production equipment is based on many years of experience in automation, laser processing, inspection systems, and wet chemistry.

With currently around 1,400 employees, the Manz Group develops and produces in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. Sales and service subsidiaries also exist in the USA and India.

Manz AG was founded in 1987 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006. In fiscal year 2021, the Group generated revenues of around 227 million euros.



Contact:



Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Tel.: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99

E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: krause@cometis.de





About Ambient Photonics



Ambient Photonics was founded in 2019 in California to bring low light energy harvesting technology to mass scale. The company's low light solar PV cells deliver ground-breaking power density from a broader spectrum of ambient light, inspiring a new era in connected device form and function. Ambient works with leading global smart home and IoT device manufacturers on embedded solar cells to deliver superior design possibilities, performance, sustainability and consumer convenience.

Explore endless power at: ambientphotonics.com



Contact:

Christine Bennett for Ambient Photonics

Tel.: +1 925.330.4783

E-Mail: christine@cleantechcommunication.com