DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Enters Croatia and Further Extends Nearshore Capabilities

Luxembourg, December 2, 2021 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel'' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has entered a new country - Croatia - further extending its nearshore delivery capabilities in the EMEA region.

The new site in Zagreb, Croatia's capital city, is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the region, primarily serving Majorel's Global Internet clients. A key factor in Majorel's location strategy is the excellent availability of local talent - particularly language skills in Italian, German, English, French and Spanish - together with an excellent infrastructure to support working from home.

"The capital city of Zagreb is an optimal place for Majorel because it has a spirit of entrepreneurship," said Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel. "Zagreb's well-established infrastructure and dynamic culture promises the opportunity to recruit the best people and partners. We look forward to growing Majorel's presence within Croatia and further expanding our global footprint as a leader in global CX solutions."

The new site is fully operational, with more than 100 team members already, and means that Majorel is now present in 32 countries across the world. As previously announced, an additional two countries are currently in preparation - Ghana and North Macedonia - and the company has recently signed (November 22, 2021) an agreement to acquire Mayen, a leading nearshore CX provider in Turkey.

Entering Croatia further consolidates Majorel's already leading position in EMEA, particularly with regard to nearshore services, and allows the company to offer expanded services to its international digital-native clients.

