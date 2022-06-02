DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel acquires Alembo, a CX/BPO company based in Suriname

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Acquisition

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel acquires Alembo, a CX/BPO company based in Suriname



02.06.2022

News Release

Majorel acquires Alembo, a CX/BPO company based in Suriname

Luxembourg, June 2, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Majorel, the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces that it has acquired Alembo B.V. (NL) and Alembo N.V. (SUR) (Alembo), a CX and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) company based in Suriname, serving the Dutch speaking markets.

Alembo currently employs more than 300 team members in Paramaribo, Suriname, and was founded in 2005. Its primary expertise it to provide CX and BPO services for the e-commerce, retail, medical, and cultural verticals. The business is particularly focused on delivering operational excellence and the wellbeing and prosperity of its people, and therefore completely in-tune with Majorels own corporate culture.



Moreover, the acquisition aligns with Majorels stated growth strategy of further geographic expansion, especially in countries that strengthen the Companys near- and offshore leverage. Majorel has purchased 100% of the share capital in Alembo from its founder and CEO, Frank Veldhuizen, who will continue to support Majorel with the growth of the business. The parties agreed non-disclosure of the specific details of the transaction.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel said: The acquisition of Alembo is another building block in executing our global expansion strategy. We are delighted to welcome Frank and the entire Alembo team to the Majorel family.

Frank Veldhuizen, founder and CEO of Alembo said : Joining Majorel, one of the leading global CX players, is great news for everyone at Alembo, and our clients. Im extremely proud of what weve achieved at Alembo, which meant that finding the right partner - who shares our cultural values and recognizes our importance to the local community in Paramaribo - was really important to help us to continue to thrive. That partner is Majorel, and I couldnt be more delighted.

Niels Tetteroo, Director at Majorel, added: Alembo further strengthens Majorels unique position to serve the needs of our expanding Dutch speaking markets. In addition, Alembos relentless focus on delivering operational excellence, together with the wellbeing and prosperity of its people, means there is a perfect cultural fit too. Were very much looking forward to working together to drive the business further.



ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 37 countries across five continents, with more than 73,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com



Investor Relations

Insa Calsow

EVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com

Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com